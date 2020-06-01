Hollyoaks confirms Kyle Kelly exit in male suicide storyline

**This text accommodates themes that some readers might discover distressing**

Hollyoaks’ male despair storyline reaches a tragic chapter later this month when Kyle Kelly (Adam Rickitt) loses his battle with the sickness and takes his personal life.

The cleaning soap has been tackling the subject of male psychological well being in current months by Kyle and shut good friend Darren Osborne’s joint struggles. Whereas Darren has began to open up about his situation, Kyle continues to bottle up his emotions and spiral deeper into despair.

Later this month, as his wedding ceremony to fiancee Nancy Osborne attracts nearer, Kyle takes his personal life and the impression of his loss and the grief felt by household and pals might be explored because the village involves phrases with the tragedy. Hollyoaks have confirmed the character’s dying is not going to play out on display screen.

Rickitt, who shot to fame taking part in Coronation Avenue’s Nick Tilsley between 1997 and 2004 earlier than Ben Value took over the function, joined Hollyoaks as Nancy’s quirky childhood sweetheart in 2017. Talking about his hard-hitting exit, the actor mentioned: “As unhappy as I’m to say goodbye to Kyle, I’ve beloved being part of Hollyoaks. To go away telling a narrative that’s so essential and difficult is greater than I may ever have requested for.

“There was additionally a way of non-public concern,” he admits. “Like all too many I needed to stroll an identical path in my lifetime and the concept of revisiting that, even in the world of fiction, was barely daunting.

“Like me, I hope viewers will discover energy in its telling. The sensitivity and coronary heart the writers put into the story actually shone by, and at a time like now, greater than ever, we must be highlighting this form of concern.”

Hollyoaks had deliberate the plot lengthy earlier than the present pandemic however, as with Corrie’s home abuse storyline, it has taken on much more resonance throughout the context of the UK lockdown which has seen a rise in nervousness and despair.

The cleaning soap’s government producer Bryan Kirkwood revealed: “We’ve got been laying the constructing blocks of Darren and Kyle’s particular person tales for a while, rigorously exploring the nuances that comes from two males residing with despair in two very other ways.

“There isn’t any face to male sucide and we needed to focus on the methods in which despair can present itself with two of our much-loved characters.

“Telling this story highlights the significance of making an setting to pay attention, giving those that want it the time to speak.”

Hollyoaks has labored carefully with charities and campaigners elevating consciousness of male psychological well being. A report by The Samaritans found males are much less more likely to search skilled assist for his or her psychological well being and 3 times extra more likely to take their very own lives, with suicide being the most important killer of males underneath the age of 50.

Angela Samata, suicide prevention campaigner, notes: “On the Hub of Hope, the nationwide free psychological well being signposting app, there was a 230% enhance in use throughout lockdown. That tells me individuals are reaching out and on the lookout for the proper assist and assist for themselves and others.”

Thoughts’s head of media and PR, Aimee Gee, provides: “By our media advisory service we labored carefully with the Hollyoaks staff to make sure the depictions of male despair and suicide have been dealt with sensitively and portrayed precisely.

“We hope these storylines increase consciousness of despair and the other ways it might probably have an effect on individuals, and that anybody watching who’s experiencing a psychological well being drawback feels inspired to hunt assist.”

Solid and producers have been as a result of movie a video at James’ Place, a centre for emergency male psychological well being based mostly in Liverpool, which was postponed because of the lockdown, however assist and assist stays accessible on the organisation’s web site www.jamesplace.org.uk.

