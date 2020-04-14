Hollyoaks county lines particular: 5 game-changing moments from the hour-long episode

Hollyoaks‘ hour-long episode specializing in the county lines drug dealing storyline upped the ante on the hard-hitting plot, with a number of dramatic developments set to have enormous repercussions for the remainder of 2020.

As teenagers Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) and Sid Sumner (Billy Value) did their first cross-county supply for ringleader Jordan Value (Connor Calland), the wider affect of drug gangs invading suburban communities was additionally explored as Kyle Kelly (Adam Rickitt) admitted his struggles with despair as he saved Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) from a suicide try, which pushed him again into substance abuse.

Listed here are six standout, game-changing moments from Monday 13th April’s E4 displaying of the thought-provoking particular, and a tease of what the long-term penalties will probably be for the characters.

Juliet admits her love for Peri

December’s flash ahead to New 12 months’s Eve 2020 confirmed Juliet locked in a clandestine affair with Peri Lomax, and the scared schoolgirl lastly got here out to Sid throughout their seaside day journey as her on/off boyfriend supportively inspired her to be trustworthy about her sexuality. Any hopes self-loathing Juliet will study to like herself after this are fairly slim, as her and Peri didn’t precisely look comfortable collectively by the finish of the yr.

Sid and Juliet begin a turf struggle

The furtive buddies tried to maintain their cool as they dropped Jordan’s bundle of medication to an area entice home and pocketed the money, however cocky Juliet clashed with one among the women taking the supply and sneakily snatched her cellphone as a joke. Pondering nothing of it, Sid and Juliet have been terrified when the gang later caught up with them at the seaside and accused the pair of attempting to steal their contacts earlier than allotting a beating to Sid. For the sake of a infantile prank, Juliet and Sid might have inadvertently began a county lines turf struggle, and dug themselves in deeper with Jordan.

Ollie and Imran are drawn into the hazard

Sid was saved from being stabbed when oblivious mates Ollie and Imran, who thought they’d all gone for an harmless time out to the funfair, arrived on the scene and the native gang dispersed. Juliet and Sid refused to inform their suspicious friends the fact and the quartet agreed to maintain quiet about the terrifying flip their time out took. Whereas this was a noble gesture from Ollie to guard his friends, the flash ahead additionally teased that by Christmas the Morgan lad is hooked on ketamine – is preserving quiet the begin of his personal spiral into the murky world of county lines?

Jordan’s threats worsen, regardless of a tragic backstory

Again at the Lomaxes Peri was horrified to seek out medication in Jordan’s pocket, however he opened up about his troubled childhood and the way his mum’s dying from most cancers and his dad’s battle to manage pushed him into dealing. Whereas there was aspect of spin to cease Peri blabbing, and he blatantly lied about not dealing any extra, Jordan’s tragic backstory was a real perception into how he was as soon as a susceptible youngster, like Sid and Juliet, who was groomed with the promise of standing and self-worth earlier than it twisted him past recognition. His chilling threats to his petrified protégées for mucking up the job confirmed the sinister cycle continues, that means there’s little likelihood of Juliet and Sid escaping the clutches of the nefarious community.

Darren tries to take his personal life and Kyle heads down a darkish path

Elsewhere in the episode Darren’s despair storyline reached a peak when the troubled dad was stopped from taking his personal life by Kyle. The plot was deftly linked again to county lines by way of Kyle’s growing reliance on medication, scored from Jordan, to distract from his psychological well being points after he opened as much as Darren that he too tried suicide when he was 15 and was sectioned. Whereas he inspired Darren to hunt skilled assist after his worrying wake-up name, followers have been left fearing for Kyle as he buried his personal emotions and appeared to slip deeper into dependancy and darkness – with Jordan and his provide chain of unlawful substances able to take benefit as he infiltrates Hollyoaks village much more over the coming months…

