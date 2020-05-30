Hollyoaks’ David Tag warns “Being a dad could bring out Sylver’s angry facet”

The most recent McQueen in Hollyoaks Cher Winters (Bethany Hare) makes a massive impression on her arrival when she pronounces to a surprised Sylver McQueen (David Tag) she is his long-lost daughter as he’s within the center renewing his wedding ceremony vows with spouse Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe).

“He can’t consider what this woman is saying at first,” Tag tells RadioTimes.com in an unique interview. “Sylver was in jail for many of his grownup life so he’s wracking his brains pondering ‘What’s she on about?’ He tries to do away with Cher by giving her cash, then as she offers him extra info alarms bells ring and he will get this sense of dread…

“Cher is aware of nothing about Sylver apart from the place he lives, and she or he is determined to seek out him. Initially she’s sneaking across the pub and thinks Warren is her dad, she doesn’t even know what Sylver appears like! Issues should not good along with her mum, Kelly, so she needs to trace down her father and search a higher life.”

Fairly how 18-year-old Cher was conceived when the muscly McQueen was banged up all these years, framed by serial killer adopted mum Breda for the homicide of his violent stepdad, is but to be defined, and Sylver should face the music about a lie he’s advised for nearly twenty years. However Cher is certainly telling the reality and she or he’s right here to remain – a lot to Tag’s delight.

“I’m honoured they’ve given Sylver a daughter because it hopefully means little bit of longevity for the character,” he smiles. “And Cher is a basic McQueen – stunning, ballsy, bolshy and a little bit of a diva. However on the identical time there may be a vulnerability. You wouldn’t wish to get on the mistaken facet of her!”

Nor would you wish to cross Sylver himself, and Tag warns the legendary mood that lies beneath his alter ego’s mild big manner could be unleashed as Cher catches the attention of native lad Romeo Quinn.

“Sure, there may be some flirting between them. Sylver clocks that and tries to place a dampener on it as he doesn’t belief Romeo that a lot. I don’t suppose he’ll see anybody as being adequate boyfriend materials for his daughter as he will get used to the concept of being her father.

“Sylver may be a softie however in relation to boys or anybody making an attempt to harm Cher, that protecting, angry facet may come out. Romeo ought to watch his step!”

Go to our devoted Hollyoaks web page for all the most recent information, interviews and spoilers. In the event you’re searching for extra to observe, test out our TV information.