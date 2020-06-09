Hollyoaks issue statement after Rachel Adedeji’s racism accusations: “We must stamp out implicit bias”

Within the wake of the Black Lives Matter motion that’s sweeping the globe, Hollyoaks star Rachel Adedeji took the chance to make clear some racial injustices she stated she had skilled throughout her time on the Channel four cleaning soap.

Taking to Twitter on Friday night (fifth June), Adedeji issued a statement regarding her experiences and since then, Hollyoaks’ producers Lime Footage has responded to the claims, explaining how they are going to be investigating the matter.

My ideas on the Hollyoaks response to Black Lives Matter pic.twitter.com/jvOxzCQkl0 — Rachel Adedeji (@RachelASongs) June 5, 2020

The statement issued on ninth June reads: “Hollyoaks has been deeply shocked and saddened by points which were delivered to our consideration over the weekend. Lime Footage strives to have zero tolerance of racism or any type of discrimination throughout all of its exhibits however it’s clear we now have additional work to do. We must stamp out implicit bias which suggests calling out racism wherever and at any time when we see it.

“We are going to proceed so as to add to our motion plan as we proceed and broaden our dialogue with solid and workers. We’ve got already launched a sequence of subsequent steps, set out beneath:

“We’re reaching out to all of our solid and workers which have raised issues to ensure that we handle particular person points and issues. We’ve got requested all solid, workers and freelancers to share with us any additional problems with concern or cases of unacceptable behaviour that they haven’t beforehand raised.

“We’re working with unconscious bias trainers to enhance Lime’s all workers coaching to assist handle issues raised by solid and workers. All BAME workers, freelancers and solid might be provided mentoring from Lime’s senior administration.”

A statement from Lime Footage.https://t.co/Su4NqGjGJc pic.twitter.com/9Y6KvZCfMZ — Lime Footage (@LimePictures) June 9, 2020

The statement continues: “We are going to construct on our work in the direction of making Lime as numerous and inclusive as attainable throughout all features of recruitment and expertise retention, on and off-screen.

Lime’s BAME writers and administrators schemes might be reviewed and augmented to drive better inclusivity inside the business.

“We’re enterprise a right away and in-depth evaluation of firm and solid liaisons throughout Lime. We might be producing a Hollyoaks podcast the place our black solid will share their experiences on racism to their viewers.

“We’re very acutely aware that we have to do extra and are dedicated to creating adjustments that we have to make. The onus is upon our firm collectively and us all as people inside our group to sort out racism, and it’s a duty which all of us right here at Hollyoaks are taking over absolutely,” it concludes.

Following Adedeji’s statement, a number of members of the Hollyoaks solid, previous and current, praised her for talking out, together with Karl Collins, who wrote: “Effectively… it’ll come as no shock that I really like this girl who I affectionately name ‘darta’ I’m so proudof her bravery! #speakyourtruth #noliestold #BlackLivesMatterUK #BlackLivesMatter.”

Ross Adams, Nadine Mulkerrin, Jacqualine Boatswain and Owen Warner all added their messages of assist to Adedeji.

