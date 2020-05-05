Hollyoaks’ James Sutton on John Paul’s new romance with PC Kiss and a potentially surprising reunion

John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) will be the best member of Hollyoaks‘ chaotic McQueen clan, however he’s positively one of many unluckiest with regards to love.

That’s about to vary because the trainer embarks on a tentative romance with hunky newcomer PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr), though the spectre of previous flame James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) and the best way their twisted relationship imploded looms massive because the lawyer instantly declares he desires his ex again…

“What he had with James was very turbulent and dramatic and John Paul gained’t put up with that now, which is why he turns him down,” says Sutton, talking completely to RadioTimes.com. “John Paul has come again to the village a extra assured, happier model of himself. He has a new mentality and gained’t take any garbage.”

There’s additionally the small matter of James admitting to attempting to kill JP’s huge sister Mercedes McQueen final 12 months after mistakenly believing she murdered his lover Harry Thompson. As Sutton factors out, that’s fairly a factor to get previous.

“John Paul is indignant at James even considering he might take him again after the taking pictures. James has a historical past of doing a little fairly bonkers issues, he’s very sophisticated! Though they nonetheless care about one another, there’s a lot of historical past and they’ve been there by tough occasions. I’d prefer to suppose sooner or later they are going to revisit the connection. However for the second, John Paul and George goes to be a biggie and will run for a whereas.”

Criminally-handsome, happy-go-lucky copper George is worlds other than tortured, uptight James, and Sutton is happy about exploring a completely different sort of romance for his alter ego, who he’s performed on and off since 2006, returning to the solid full-time after three years away in December 2020.

“Each relationship he’s had has been completely different and brings out new sides to him,” he shares. “We’re eager to make him and George enjoyable. There could be drama to return later on however we need to present two fellas simply falling for one another and having a good time.

“A McQueen relationship a cop may very well be attention-grabbing as the 2 don’t actually combine!” he laughs. “All of them recover from it fast shortly after they realise George is a cool man and is sweet with JP’s son Matthew-Jesus, so he’s welcomed to the fold which is sweet. And he’s fairly flirty with Nana – she’s received an eye fixed for a good-looking gentleman, and they don’t come way more good-looking than PC Kiss!”

