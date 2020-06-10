Hollyoaks’ Jessica Fox feared Nancy backlash in Kyle suicide plot

The aftermath of Kyle Kelly’s suicide in Hollyoaks will see his household and buddies battle to make sense of the tragedy, none extra so than fiancée Nancy Osborne who’s shocked to find he saved his psychological well being points hidden for therefore lengthy.

In an unique interview with RadioTimes.com, actress Jessica Fox admitted she was conscious viewers could have discovered her alter ego unsympathetic in the build-up to Kyle’s dying, however insists it was true to the story and the nuances of Nancy’s personal journey inside it.

“I believe she has come throughout as uncaring at instances and I used to be apprehensive about that,” she reveals. “Nancy is so black and white in her views and goes full throttle typically with out information or causes. I knew there can be a backlash in how she handled Kyle in the previous few weeks, however the rationalization is that Nancy didn’t know he was struggling.

“If I used to be with somebody that behaved erratically, let me down and put my youngsters’ lives in hazard, then I’d assume her responses are legitimate and I’d understood why she behaved the best way she did. The viewers knew the entire image, and the battle Kyle went by, however Nancy herself was not conscious of that.

“When she finds out she missed it but at all times felt she was empathetic, caring and intelligent however she bought it flawed, will probably be extremely troublesome to take care of.”

Upon studying ex-husband Darren Osborne had been a confidant to Kyle as that they had each buried their battles with melancholy, Nancy instantly lashed out and blamed her former partner for the stunning flip of occasions.

“Nancy doesn’t take a second to assume as she ought to do,” says Fox. “The particular person she actually desires to shout at and ask why they did it’s gone, so she lashes out on the one closest to her which is Darren.

“They don’t seem to be collectively however have a shared historical past and shorthand with each other that by no means goes away. Nancy is determined for somebody to clarify the chain of occasions so she will be able to perceive it, however it’s not that easy. She desires it to make sense and the one approach she will be able to obtain that in the second is to scream and shout.”

Discovering for the primary time the extent of Kyle’s sickness by Darren and his personal admissions, Nancy is horrified he by no means confided in her about being sectioned or his earlier suicide makes an attempt. As Darren feels responsible at turning his again on his co-dependent friendship with Kyle to deal with his restoration, Fox reveals the estranged couple can be drawn collectively by the expertise.

“Initially I don’t assume she has fairly heard the actual fact Darren too has been struggling, as Kyle’s dying alone is so much to course of. When she finds out the degrees of melancholy he suffered she refuses to let anybody else go down Kyle’s path.”

Fox warns the long-term influence of this tragic occasion will change Nancy’s life eternally, so who can she flip to for help when she’s often the particular person holding it collectively?

“All her buddies will attempt laborious to be there for her: John Paul, Cindy, Luke, Mandy, however her actual rock will presumably be her youngsters. They’ll be her purpose to place one foot in entrance of the opposite daily.”

The hard-hitting plot has been in the pipeline for a while, and Fox reveals was at all times knew it could end result in Rickitt leaving the present after three years.

“I’m extremely unhappy we’ve misplaced Adam, he purchased such an vitality to the present and to Nancy that I beloved. He was unbelievable to work with and is a superb loss to Hollyoaks, but when it’s important to lose somebody as nice as he’s then it is a deserving storyline to exit on. It would positively depart a legacy.”

