Hollyoaks’ Kelle Bryan says “adjustments are taking place” on soap after Rachel Adedeji’s accusations

Actress Kéllé Bryan has insisted that “adjustments” are “lastly” taking place on the Channel 4 soap, after her co-star Rachel Adedeji referred to as out Hollyoaks‘ “disingenuous” response to Black Lives Matter.

Hollyoaks had beforehand introduced that it could be commissioning a podcast sequence about racism, that includes Bryan.

Nevertheless, Adedeji launched an announcement on her Twitter account, claiming Hollyoaks’ transfer was “performative” and itemizing a variety of racial micro aggressions that she and different black solid members have allegedly endured whereas on the present – claims which Hollyoaks are now investigating.

My ideas on the Hollyoaks response to Black Lives Matter pic.twitter.com/jvOxzCQkl0 — Rachel Adedeji (@RachelASongs) June 5, 2020

Talking on Free Girls on Monday, Bryan has since defended the soap and podcast, stating, “There are adjustments that are taking place. I’m actually grateful that our voices are lastly being heard.

“There are adjustments when it comes to affect over scripts, the course of storylines, and in addition having a podcast, which is able to give black solid members the chance to talk from the guts about their very own experiences and assist to teach our viewers.”

She added, “It’s actually necessary. It’s a sequence of podcasts that are going to occur over the subsequent few weeks.”

Over the weekend, an announcement shared on the official Hollyoaks Instagram account stated: “Hollyoaks has zero tolerance on racism. We are taking Rachel Adedeji extraordinarily critically and are investigating.”

