‘Hollyoaks’ Launches Inquiry After Star Rachel Adedeji Alleges Racism – Variety

Lime Photos, the producer of U.Okay. cleaning soap “Hollyoaks,” has launched an investigation after star Rachel Adedeji alleged she witnessed racism on the Channel four present.

The actress, who has performed Lisa Loveday in “Hollyoaks” since 2016, posted an announcement on social media final week about her time on the cleaning soap.

She claims she was as soon as informed “you’re all the identical” by a make-up artist, and that black feminine actresses have been informed to drastically change their hair as a result of in any other case viewers “wouldn’t be capable to inform them aside”.

Adedeji has appeared in additional than 200 episodes of the present, however mentioned in her 4 years on the cleaning soap she had solely labored with one black director.

“Working at ‘Hollyoaks’ is generally constructive, however the experiences I’ve encountered are a relentless reminder of how troublesome it’s being a black girl within the trade,” Adedeji mentioned. “I’m not standing for it.”

In an announcement right now, Lime Photos mentioned: “’Hollyoaks’ has been deeply shocked and saddened by points which were delivered to our consideration over the weekend.”

The manufacturing firm mentioned it has “zero tolerance on racism” however has “additional work to do”.

Lime mentioned it’s setting out numerous subsequent steps, which embrace:

Reaching out to all forged and employees which have raised issues to deal with particular person points and considerations

Asking all forged, employees and freelancers to share any additional problems with concern or situations of unacceptable conduct they haven’t beforehand raised

Working with unconscious bias trainers

BAME employees, freelancers and forged to be supplied mentoring from Lime’s senior administration

Reviewing BAME writers and administrators schemes

An in-depth assessment of firm and forged liaisons throughout Lime

Lime Photos, which is owned by All3Media, added: “We’re very acutely aware that we have to do extra and are dedicated to creating modifications that we have to make. The onus is upon our firm collectively and us all as people inside our neighborhood to deal with racism, and it’s a duty which all of us right here at ‘Hollyoaks’ are taking up absolutely.”