Hollyoaks’ Luke Morgan rape storyline didn’t just break the mould, it changed soaps forever

Hollyoaks Favourites throws us again to the yr 2000 and the rape of Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy), focusing particularly on the trial of Mark Gibbs who sexually assaulted the footballer after their rivalry on the pitch escalated right into a terrifying intimidation marketing campaign.

It stays one in all the present’s most necessary storylines to at the present time, and was the second Hollyoaks went from being perceived as a fluffy drama about fairly teenagers to a courageous, trendy cleaning soap prepared to deal with hard-hitting subjects different exhibits have been too afraid of.

Male rape had by no means been handled in a UK cleaning soap earlier than, and wouldn’t be once more for nearly 20 years. For this alone, Luke’s story is a watershed second in British TV.

5 years after it’s launch, Hollyoaks was upping its recreation by 2000 to be extra related to its demanding younger viewers with edgier plots addressing modern points, comparable to drug abuse and teenage being pregnant, and dangerous format-busting experiments comparable to the late-night specials.

Breaking Boundaries, aired in March 2000, was an early instance of utilizing a post-10pm slot to discover a narrative deemed too inappropriate for teatime. However this wasn’t just an excuse for a spot of gratuitous nudity or mild swearing, it was an opportunity to unflinchingly discover male sexual violence in a approach that sparked debate, raised consciousness and set the bar for easy methods to deal with such a delicate concern in a seamless drama.

The landmark episode actually earned it’s ‘Breaking Boundaries’ title.

The established feud between swaggering footie heart-throb Luke and bullying dangerous boy Mark got here to a horrifying head. Mark blamed his rival for ending his goals of pursuing an expert profession after a deal with by accident triggered a critical damage.

His simmering resentment led to Luke being viciously overwhelmed in the altering rooms after a match, then raped by menacing Mr Gibbs after his terrifying mood took maintain and he misplaced management.

Initially holding quiet about his ordeal as he was consumed by emotions of disgrace and trauma, Luke contemplated suicide earlier than lastly opening up about his ordeal to brother Adam. Bravely reporting the incident led to the court docket case that noticed Gibbs sentenced to eight years in jail.

The storyline turned a nationwide speaking level and made the trade take Hollyoaks extra severely than it maybe had achieved as much as that time, in addition to incomes the present their first ever British Cleaning soap Award for Lucy’s unimaginable efficiency that noticed him named Greatest Newcomer in 2000.

The actor left in 2001 and went on to look in a string of hit exhibits together with Footballers’ Wives and EastEnders, because of the high-profile Hollyoaks launchpad, however returned again in 2017 to revisit the rape storyline and its influence on Luke as he approached his 40s.

“Our producer Bryan Kirkwood’s thought was to play out the harm achieved to Luke by him not dealing with as much as what occurred,” Lucy completely informed RadioTimes.com at the time of his comeback. “He’s turn out to be an alcoholic, the foundation of which was that he hasn’t handled the previous and has been operating away from it.

“What Luke went by way of is just not the form of factor that ever leaves you. It’s a long-term factor. When you don’t face it correctly what implications are there?”

Luke tracked down and confronted Gibbs, now launched from jail, and launched into the subsequent chapter of his restoration as he continued to wrestle together with his demons as a household man with duties, nonetheless emotionally scarred from that fateful evening in 2000.

Hollyoaks revisited the topic in 2014 when trainer John Paul McQueen was raped by violent pupil Finn O’Connor. Survivors Manchester, the sufferer assist charity who acted as story consultants, attributed the 91 per cent rise in guests to their web site at the time to the influence of the highly effective plot. The Ministry of Justice later pledged £500,000 funding for victims of male sexual assault on account of the response to the storyline.

Regardless of Hollyoaks beforehand boundary-breaking episodes, Coronation Road‘s determination to deal with male rape in 2018 was nonetheless greeted by preliminary controversy and outrage from some quarters, who felt it was a taboo too far for the nation’s longest-running cleaning soap. Ofcom even investigated 200 viewer complaints.

However producers admirably caught to their weapons and the storyline ended up extensively praised as it unfolded, profitable awards for Jack P Shepherd for his portrayal of David Platt’s ordeal and seeing large spikes in calls to male rape charity helplines, admirably combatting the tradition of silence round male sexual assault in British society.

None of which might have occurred with out Hollyoaks taking such a giant danger 20 years in the past.

Hollyoaks Favourites airs episodes from Luke Morgan’s rape trial from Wednesday Eighth-Friday 10th July at 7.00pm on E4. Go to our devoted Hollyoaks web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers. When you’re in search of extra to look at take a look at our TV information.