Hollyoaks’ Mitchell dumped by Scott after he’s arrested for attacking Felix? “He could lose every little thing!” warns Imran Adams

Fan favorite couple Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) and Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) face an enormous take a look at following Mitchell’s shock arrest for attacking his father Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood).

Hollyoaks viewers understand it was Mitchell’s troubled brother Toby Faroe who left their feckless father for lifeless after it was revealed he offered him and sister Celeste Faroe at start and did a runner with the money.

However the sinister siblings have framed their long-lost triplet for the crime, and Dr Deveraux should persuade not solely the cops of his innocence, however lover Scott, who begins to wonder if his fella is responsible after all.

RadioTimes.com spoke solely to Imran Adams in regards to the newest shock improvement among the many dysfunctional Deveraux dynasty…

What goes by Mitchell’s thoughts when he’s arrested whereas on a shift in hospital?

He has been in hassle with the police earlier than over the incident with Azim, so it makes the scenario extra extreme. There could be repercussions for his profession, it could have an effect on how his household see him, and Scott, the love of his life, could additionally assume the worst if the proof goes towards him. Mitchell could actually lose every little thing.

Does he have any thought Toby and Celeste have closed ranks and set him up?

He’s none the wiser. That is what makes Mitchell so lovable, he’s actually harmless and tries to see the most effective in folks. He’s lived a sheltered life and not likely seen unrighteous behaviour or evil on the earth – till he got here to Hollyoaks! I’d say he’s too trusting at occasions. If he was to search out out this was an enormous grasp plan it will be heartbreaking as Mitchell genuinely needs a relationship along with his siblings.

Do you assume Mitchell is able to being as violent as Toby?

Mitchell has a mood however even at his worst he can management himself. He pushed Scott earlier than and burnt his Anita wig, however I don’t assume he could ever have attacked Felix. At that time he could have needed Felix out of the image as his choices and way of life selections will not be one thing that makes him match into Mitchell’s life, however there’s a connection and love for his dad and selecting blood and ache shouldn’t be the best way he’d go about issues.

Scott begins to surprise if Mitchell did it, how does that make him really feel?

Scott’s coronary heart tells him that is one thing Mitchell could by no means have executed, however there’s proof there. If Scott had been to make use of motive and logic, which is difficult in issues of the guts, then it could nicely be the top of ‘Stitchell’ and that may be a disgrace as they each love one another. Let’s hope it doesn’t have that massive an affect – I’d be unhappy, I really like them collectively!

Could Toby and Celeste drag Mitchell over to the darkish aspect?

Proper now the one factor holding Mitchell’s ft on the bottom and on he proper path is his love for Scott – but when Scott had been depart the equation as a restful of this accusation, I really feel like Mitchell could aspect along with his closest relations that are Toby and Celeste. He actually wants Scott to maintain him on the proper path! Toby and Celeste have a motive to behave they method they do, it makes it arduous to hate them however it does make them excellent villains. You may perceive why they’ve turned out this manner.

What else are you able to tease in regards to the future for the Deveraux household after the arrest?

It’s a tough scenario. All of the characters have a legitimate level as to the place they’re coming from. Mitchell is seen because the golden boy in Toby and Celeste’s eyes, however they’ve to grasp he hasn’t had the proper life: he was solely saved by Martine and Felix as a result of they thought he would die. It’s about communication and dialogue, as quickly because the triplets come collectively and forgive one another for what they assume the opposite has executed, they could be a sturdy unit. It’s a disgrace Toby and Celeste are selecting to be so malicious and evil. However it does imply extra drama of the viewers so I can’t actually complain!

