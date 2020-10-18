Hollyoaks’ Nick Pickard on playing Tony for 25 years

Hollyoaks’ Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is a member of that particular cleaning soap membership that additionally contains Coronation Avenue’s Ken Barlow and Ian Beale from EastEnders – characters who’ve been there because the very first episode and present no indicators of going anyplace.

We’ve watched Tone since he was a floppy-haired teenager, one of many authentic Hollyoaks solid members from 1995, and seen him develop right into a husband (a number of occasions), father, entrepreneur and all-round legend.

Because the cleaning soap celebrates its twenty fifth anniversary in October 2020, the actor talks completely to RadioTimes.com in regards to the milestone, and divulges why he’s by no means left TV’s most vibrant village.

How did the casting course of work when Hollyoaks began?

It was a reasonably large deal, a model new cleaning soap from Phil Redmond who’d already made Grange Hill and Brookside. They’d castings in London then prepare carriages stuffed with actors and fashions traipsed up and all the way down to Liverpool for auditions. Brookie was flying on the time due to the physique underneath the patio storyline with Anna Friel, which gave Channel 4 a few of their largest rankings. I believe that gave Phil the facility to get Hollyoaks off the bottom.

Have been you excited if you acquired the half?

So many individuals went up for it I didn’t count on to get the function. I almost by no means went to one of many final remembers as I used to be opening a pub in London on the time, and I had a plasterer booked in on the identical day! My mum satisfied me to go and I’m clearly glad I did!

How did you are feeling in regards to the glamorous, youthful picture?

Phil informed us to not reveal our actual ages to the press, he wished us to be cagey about how previous we had been because it was meant to be the teenager cleaning soap. Lisa Williamson, who performed Daybreak Cunningham, was in all probability round 10 years older than me and had truly performed my mum in my first job out of drama college!

What had been you informed in regards to the programme?

Phil initially billed it as ‘the present with no points’. They wished it to be like Beverly Hills, 90210 and Heartbreak Excessive, though they’d issue-based storylines. Not a lot actually occurred within the early days of Hollyoaks, rankings had been okay however critics had been actually arduous on us. After just a few months they determined it wanted extra oomph, the drug ecstasy was an enormous drawback on the time amongst younger individuals so Phil determined to discover that and killed off one of many authentic characters by having her die from taking ecstasy. The problems got here flooding in and we by no means appeared again.

How do you look again on these early days when it was a smaller solid?

Genuinely it was the fondest days of our lives, working with Jezzy (Jeremy Edwards who performed Kurt Benson) and Will (Mellor, aka Jambo). We’re nonetheless mates. I used to be residing the dream, I’d simply left drama college and acquired a pleasant lengthy gig. At that age you simply loved the second and didn’t fear about how lengthy it might go on for. In 25 years I’ve solely ever had a year-to-year contract, that’s how you reside. It retains you on your toes and stops you taking it for granted.

(*25*)

What was viewer response like at the beginning?

They preferred it, we at all times had a optimistic response and I nonetheless get that immediately. It had an enormous scholar following within the previous days when the Sunday morning omnibus was on T4. It was hangover TV for lots of people, that’s how they found it.

You’ve had so many massive storylines, which of them stand out?

Tony’s most cancers and the demise of his child lady Grace had been my two heaviest ones when it comes to efficiency. They had been draining, I’d come house and wish to lock myself in a darkish room. My daughter was across the identical age as Grace once we did that storyline, it didn’t take a variety of motivation to get upset. Simply taking a look at that little white coffin by a graveside was all it took, the tears simply got here flying.

Do the youthful solid come to you for recommendation nowadays?

Probably not, however I allow them to know they’re actually fortunate to be working and to at all times be grateful and respect it. Flip up on time and know your strains, that’s your foundation!

Why have you ever by no means left?

In the event that they do away with you that’s one factor, however should you depart and look again and ask ‘Why did I do this after I was so completely happy there?’ you’d kick your self. I went to Sylvia Younger stage college and have so many friends who’re nice actors however aren’t working. I’m privileged to be working and doing what I like. The individuals are nice, I’ve at all times been completely happy and nonetheless go to work with a smile on my face.

It’s essential to nonetheless get pleasure from playing Tony…

He’s acquired an enormous previous coronary heart has our Tone, he’s a superb boy and is aware of proper from incorrect. He has a superb ethical compass which might be why he’s managed to remain round for so lengthy. Though I believe he ought to develop a pair, as he will get walked over a bit bit, doesn’t he? I attempt to not analyse the character an excessive amount of, should you cease to consider how a lot he’s been by means of he’d in all probability be in some form of asylum. Numerous marriages, affairs, two useless youngsters, being locked up by serial killers – he’d have gone bananas if this was actual life!

What’s the secret to Hollyoaks’ success?

It’s not scared to be first by means of the doorways with massive points. Luke’s male rape storyline 20 years in the past was so harrowing it couldn’t be proven at 6.30pm which is why we did the late-night episode. That storyline received our first ever British Cleaning soap Award. And the current far proper storyline – these items are going on on the earth, why not spotlight them and get individuals speaking about it?

Do you are feeling proud the present has reached this milestone?

Extremely proud. One thing doesn’t keep on TV for 25 years if individuals don’t prefer it! We’re now on our third technology of viewers, individuals are speaking about it and we’re getting awards, essential acclaim from our friends and the trade. In case you’ve been right here because the begin and seen it develop you’ll be able to’t assist however really feel proud.

Are you able to see your self nonetheless within the present for the fiftieth anniversary?

I’ll be 70! you simply don’t know, the following producer may not wish to maintain me that lengthy! Nobody is aware of what the long run holds, I’ll simply maintain working arduous and can keep so long as they need me.

Go to our devoted Hollyoaks web page for all the most recent information, interviews and spoilers. In case you’re wanting for extra to observe try our TV information.