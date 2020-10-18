Hollyoaks’ Nick Pickard reacts to Kurt Benson being back from the dead

Authentic Hollyoaks heart-throb Kurt Benson (Jeremy Edwards) makes a shock return from past the grave as a part of the cleaning soap’s explosive twenty fifth anniversary storylines.

Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is past shocked to see his finest mate stroll back into his life, and Pickard’s response in actual life to the shock comeback was fairly related!

“Our producer Bryan Kirkwood known as me in to inform me Kurt was returning and I simply stated – ‘Effectively… he’s dead!’” laughs the actor, talking completely to RadioTimes.com.

“Bryan stated it occurred off display screen so we are able to get round it – so I assumed, truthful sufficient! Go along with it!” Kurt left when Edwards stop in 1999, 4 years after Hollyoaks launched, to be part of the authentic line-up of BBC1 medical drama Holby Metropolis.

Six months after he roared off on his well-known motorcycle, phrase reached the village he had been killed in a jet ski accident. As followers will uncover, it wasn’t Kurt who perished and he’s been on the run for the final 21 years. However why? All might be revealed quickly…

It’s not the first time we’ve seen Kurt on display screen since his ‘demise’ – in 2013’s Hollyoaks Later he appeared as a figment of Tone’s creativeness when he was battling most cancers. “Jezzy had already been back in the constructing since he’d left to movie that cameo, however funnily sufficient final 12 months Will Mellor (who performed one other authentic, Jambo) got here to the set and he couldn’t consider how a lot it had modified.

“Will and I had been filming an episode of Antiques Highway Journey and he hadn’t been to the studios in 20-odd years. Back in the early days we solely actually had the Canine in the Pond pub set, now it’s an enormous operation. Hollyoaks took over the units after Brookside and Grange Hill ended, which had been each filmed right here.

“It’s been nice having Jeremy back however I’d love Jambo to return for just a few episodes too,” confesses Pickard. “We talked about it final 12 months and hoped it’d work out for the twenty fifth anniversary, but it surely’s discovering the time and becoming it in as Will is so busy. However he’d love to do it.

“Tony nonetheless talks about Jambo all the time, and he’s really nonetheless alive so there’d be much less clarification wanted than bringing Kurt back from the dead, that’s for certain!”

