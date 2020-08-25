Hollyoaks returns: Ross Adams promises big drama and teases shock comeback

Six weeks after it went off air Hollyoaks returns to our screens on Monday seventh September, and Ross Adams promises followers will likely be plunged straight again into the drama because the cleaning soap kicks off with the delayed marriage ceremony of his character Scott Drinkwell to boyfriend Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams).

The July cliffhanger confirmed Mitchell’s meddling brother Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) stirring it with disapproving granddad Walter Deveraux (Trevor A Toussaint), throwing the nuptials into jeopardy.

In an unique interview with RadioTimes.com, Ross Adams teases what’s in retailer for the cleaning soap’s much-anticipated autumn comeback and reveals how he’s tailored to capturing within the new regular of social distancing and on-set security protocols.

Followers have been ready for the marriage, what can we anticipate?

It has all the weather of a basic cleaning soap marriage ceremony. You’ll be hoping it goes OK as we’ve rooted for Scott and Mitchell and they’ve been via a lot to get up to now, however there are a whole lot of unanswered questions particularly the place Mitchell’s siblings, Toby and Celeste, are involved. Toby intentionally stirred it with Walter, who doesn’t approve of the wedding, and needs there to be fireworks.

Does Walter give his blessing?

Nicely, he does flip up, which in itself is definitely a step in the best route. No less than he’s there! But when he does settle for Mitchell’s sexuality, that can upset Toby. He’s jealous of his brother and needs to meddle. I additionally get the impression the third sibling, Celeste, is beginning to really feel uneasy concerning the revenge plot her and Toby got here up with collectively, she has bought to know the household higher and is having doubts.

What are different characters as much as on the marriage ceremony?

Maintain your eye on Felix, Mitchell’s dad. There’s all types occurring with him! He’s seeing a number of completely different girls, he’s bought Martine, Lisa and Grace on the go. Certainly that’s all going to come back to a head. And naturally on the centre of all of it is the basic ‘Will they? Gained’t they?’ We don’t know if Scott and Mitchell even get married! All in all, it’s a drama-filled week!

What else are you able to tease concerning the autumn storylines?

The 25th anniversary is in October which is thrilling, though genuinely I should not have a scooby about what’s occurring with that but! I do know Cleo McQueen is because of be coming again, as my mate Nadine Mulkerrin has been on maternity go away and will likely be returning sooner or later. That’s going to be fascinating as she left simply having came upon her boyfriend Mitchell was dishonest on her with Scott. How will her return influence the connection? Is it going to throw a big spanner within the works?

Did you movie all the marriage scenes earlier than lockdown?

Sure, we had been out on location up till the Friday earlier than, and the announcement from our producer we had been stopping got here that weekend. On our final day the federal government introduced faculties had been closing so we knew issues had been getting severe. I’m so glad we managed to get all of it shot earlier than lockdown, being on location is at all times amusing, it was a enjoyable and constructive shoot that took our minds off the scary information that was coming in.

How has it been returning to filming?

Superior, however a bit bizarre at first as I suppose I didn’t know what to anticipate. However there are issues in place to maintain everybody protected and enable us to proceed doing our jobs and make the programme. What’s good is it hasn’t felt restricted creatively, every part you usually see may be performed simply in a means that’s extra thought via and cautious. We imagined the brand new guidelines may decelerate the filming course of, however in precise truth we’re nonetheless capturing the identical variety of minutes a day we had been earlier than lockdown.

