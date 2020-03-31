Hollyoaks reveals Warren and Felix’s secret past – but Jamie Lomas says everything will change soon

New unhealthy boy on the town Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) has been reunited along with his outdated flame and the triplets he deserted as infants, but that’s not the one blast from the past for Hollyoaks‘ newest arrival because it seems he has a horrible historical past with none apart from Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).

As followers had suspected, fearsome Felix just isn’t solely Martine Deveraux’s long-lost child daddy, he’s additionally Cunning’s childhood bully he grew grew up with in a tough Manchester care residence.

The arduous man has opened up in current episodes about how one other lad within the handmade his life a distress, so it’s comprehensible that when Warren laid eyes on him for the primary time in many years in Monday 30th March’s E4 exhibiting he dished out a punch to the face!

“Warren simply sees purple when he bumps into Felix and lashes out,” says Lomas, talking solely to RadioTimes.com. “All of the outdated emotions come flooding again. It’s already an emotional time as he’s visiting his dying son Sebastian within the hospital.

“We’ve heard Warren discuss how Felix focused him and was violent, he burned him, beat him, broke his bones and gave him such a troublesome time as a child. He used to terrorise him, but Warren by no means knew the explanation why he had it in for him.”

Regardless of the unhealthy blood, Lomas guarantees the rivalry between the macho males is ready to take a stunning twist. With ex-EastEnder Blackwood a star signing for the cleaning soap and in it for the lengthy haul, there may be way more to come back as their relationship is explored.

“It will turn out to be clear additional down the road the explanation why Felix behaved that method in the direction of Warren,” continues the star, who additionally had a stint in EastEnders as Lauren Branning’s married lover Jake Stone from 2013-2015. “Finally it seems to be a touching story because it unfolds and reasonably than being enemies, Warren and Felix will find yourself turning into allies. One thing will occur that bonds them without end…”

For now there’s not a lot love misplaced, and Lomas explains Felix’s presence will serve to unlock greater than ever earlier than in regards to the backstory of the villainous, unstable character he’s performed on and off since 2006.

“Warren holds Felix accountable for him being the way in which he’s. Seeing him makes him re-live that concern you’re feeling as a child when somebody is shouting at you or shedding their mood. It’s fairly harrowing. Once we first talked about Warren’s past we at all times established he grew up in care and had a troublesome time taking care of his sister Katy.

“I bear in mind scenes years in the past when Warren informed his foster brother Spencer about being locked underneath the steps when he was in care, terrified. Warren simply did what he did to outlive, he was resilient as children are once they’re in unhealthy conditions. So exploring his past hyperlinks as much as what we already knew about Warren.

“It’s nice to be working with Richard Blackwood too,” he enthuses. “I used to be so enthusiastic about it and we bounce off one another. I feel we’ve acquired an excellent chemistry and it’s going to be nice for the viewers. Although there’s this bond that develops, there’s nonetheless sure to be friction between them. They’ll at all times attempt and get one over on one another – that’s the character of criminals hanging out collectively!”

Go to our devoted Hollyoaks web page for all the most recent information, interviews and spoilers. For those who’re on the lookout for extra to observe take a look at our TV information.