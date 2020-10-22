Hollyoaks | Silas Blissett returns for 25th anniversary

Serial killer Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle) made a shock return to Hollyoaks for the cleaning soap’s 25th anniversary episode, with the long-lasting villain being unmasked because the nameless blackmailer focusing on the McQueen household.

In a jaw-dropping twist saved below wraps from followers till E4’s airing on Wednesday twenty first October, the infamous mass assassin, final on-screen in 2016, was seen stalking via the village watching previous enemy Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) from afar. She was desperately making an attempt to determine who was behind the intimidation marketing campaign that demanded the clan cough up a load of money, or else their darkest secrets and techniques can be revealed and so they’d all find yourself behind bars.

A creepy mechanical speaking doll had appeared on the pub bar, telling Mercy and the gang every McQueen had dedicated one of many seven lethal sins, and until they may work out who was behind it by midday that day, all can be revealed to the authorities.

Tensions grew among the many chaotic clan, and it appears everybody has one thing to cover – notably latest McQueen Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare), the long-lost daughter of Sylver McQueen (David Tag) – however tough-talking Mercedes defied their tormentor and launched into a dangerous bluffing recreation, letting the midday deadline go and insisting on assembly the blackmailer within the village.

Viewers acquired their first glimpse of sinister Silas lurking by the Love Boat, watching Mercedes from afar, and the penny dropped.

On the finish of the episode, the McQueens reckoned they had been within the clear as there had been no reprisals for disobeying the blackmailer, in order that they threw a celebration within the Canine believing their nightmare was over.

However as Mercedes slipped off to privately name mum Myra in Spain, Silas lurked behind, able to bump her off – solely to be stopped in his tracks as Mercy revealed down the cellphone she was pregnant.

Stopped by his twisted ethical code that dictates he solely kills girls of ‘ailing reputation’, he realised Mercedes had settled down and was anticipating one other little one, which meant she was spared – for now.

It was a neat callback to the pair’s most well-known storyline, the place Silas saved closely pregnant Mercy hostage within the pub cellar as a punishment for dishonest on his grandson Riley Costello again in 2011 on her wedding ceremony day – and sporting the total bridal robe, no much less.

What’s going to Mr Blissett’s subsequent transfer be now he’s again in Hollyoaks? And can we discover out what the McQueens are hiding?

Talking about his comeback, Rawle stated: “I’m thrilled to be a part of Hollyoaks’ 25th anniversary. Silas has had an enormous following over time, even when he’s not been on display we at all times know he’s on the market someplace.

“Mercedes is essentially the most elusive piece on his chessboard. Her son, Bobby, is Silas’s great-grandson. It has lengthy been a reason behind darkish disquiet with Silas and the time has come to place issues proper…”

Elsewhere within the eventful episode, authentic character Kurt Benson (Jeremy Edwards) got here again from the useless 21 years after he was supposedly killed in a jet ski accident, admitting to finest mate Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) he faked his dying after being scared by his personal violent behaviour earlier than he left the village.

And we acquired all of the feels as ‘little’ Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins), born into the present in 1999 and performed by the identical actor since he was simply three years previous, was handled to a video of every character telling him how a lot he meant to them, put collectively by girlfriend Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry). The video doubled up as a fantastically heartfelt love letter from the complete solid to the viewers on the event of the cleaning soap’s massive birthday.

Tom and Yazz then acquired engaged, which should make long-term followers really feel actually previous…

Go to our devoted Hollyoaks web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers. When you’re wanting for extra to look at try our TV information.