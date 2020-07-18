Hollyoaks spoilers for next week as soap goes off air

The second is upon us as Hollyoaks airs its final episode earlier than a brief transmission break led to by the UK lockdown that paused manufacturing earlier this 12 months.

Regular service resumes in September, however prepare for some huge cliffhangers you’ll have to attend months to be resolved after Monday 20th July (E4) and Tuesday 21st July (C4) as we are saying goodbye – for now – to the residents of soap’s most vibrant village. Listed below are your Hollyoaks spoilers for 20th – 24th July 2020.

Scott and Mitchell’s marriage ceremony off?

May Stitchell get any cuter? The boys’ huge day is imminent, however bridezilla Scott’s goals of a Britney Spears-themed reception (we’re praying for drag alter ego Anita Tinkle to return dressed within the Poisonous video air hostess outfit for the primary dance), Mitchell is struggling to inform homophobic granddad Walter he’s tying the knot along with his boyfriend. Deciding to trick him into attending by pretending they’re throwing a charity occasion for sick donkeys (sure, actually), then spring the nuptials on him as soon as he’s there, will get alarm bells ringing for Scott who feels his fiancé is ashamed of him. Is he proper? And in that case, ought to they be contemplating marriage in any respect?

Felix torn between Martine and Lisa

Opening as much as previous flame Martine Deveraux concerning the abuse he endured within the care residence the place he grew up, Felix Westwood reveals the sensitivity behind the swagger. However don’t fear, it’s nonetheless in there as he continues to string Lisa Loveday alongside whereas reeling Martine again in. Not standing for being stood up, sassy Lisa tracks down her man the next day and seduces him, making certain he is aware of what he’s lacking. However which lady does he really need? Right here’s hoping the women cotton on they’re each being performed and group up for some good old school revenge…

Brody haunted by Buster

Felix confronting creepy Cormac Ranger places Brody in a spin, and anxious Sienna Blake warns her fella he’s projecting his unresolved points along with his personal childhood abuser, Buster Smith, onto the state of affairs. Buster is behind bars for abusing Ollie Morgan, however not for what he did to Brody as the fees have been thrown out on the trial. Brooding Brody requests a jail go to solely for it to be rejected. Will the buff barman ever get closure on his teenage trauma? And with a child on the best way care of surrogate Liberty Savage, how will his previous impression on his future as a dad or mum?

Yazz and Tom hit the rocks

That December flash ahead we’re heading in direction of (we will’t start to think about how lockdown has affected the manufacturing group’s plans – though we’ve nonetheless acquired some time to go) teased a marriage that appeared to contain Tom Cunningham. Is he the fortunate groom-to-be? Judging from his epic fail this week with girlfriend Yazz Maalik the place he buys her a really hideous jacket he thinks she’ll love, the couple’s compatibility is thrown into doubt. Perhaps Tom is the perfect man as an alternative. Or an usher. Perhaps a waiter on the reception?

Hollyoaks Favourites: Hannah’s consuming dysfunction

Hollyoaks Favourites has saved the flag flying for followers because the predominant present lowered from 5 to 2 episodes firstly of lockdown to maintain it on air for as lengthy as attainable. There’s an additional fourth instalment from Tuesday this week as we revisit Hannah Ashworth’s tragic consuming dysfunction plot from 2007. It stays one of the crucial highly effective tales Hollyoaks has ever advised. That’s the final of Favourites for now, however new retro present [email protected] takes its place from next week, celebrating the final quarter of a century with a choice of explosive weeks from totally different traditional eras. Don’t fear, will probably be September earlier than it…

