Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Felix makes a splash and Sienna is back

Hollyoaks begins exhibiting three episodes per week as an alternative of 5 from Monday 30th March (Monday-Wednesday), making certain the cleaning soap retains on air for so long as potential with filming presently on pause as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

However don’t suppose meaning a discount within the drama – you’d be stunned what may be packed into three visits to the village. Large developments forward embody the long-awaited arrival of ex-EastEnder Richard Blackwood as Felix Westwood, father to Martine Deveraux’s triplets, and the return of Sienna Blake final seen kidnapping her personal youngsters. Right here’s your Hollyoaks spoilers for 30th March-1st April.

Meet Felix Westwood

Sinister Celeste Faroe has secretly summoned her long-lost dad below false pretences, and his arrival is suitably explosive as Felix walks into a full-on Deveraux ding-dong and will get a punch within the face from previous flame Martine. Feels like a pretty typical Hollyoaks greeting. Toby and Celeste need solutions as to why they got away at delivery to a loopy creepy physician who raised them in isolation (forward of their time, clearly), however Mitchell is extra open to the thought of getting a dad round for the primary time in his life. That is till he will get a reward that leaves him unimpressed. As Felix flexes his muscle tissues and surveys his new manor, he crosses paths with a native that would spark one other blast from his previous…

Warren will get a shock

It’s not simply the Deveraux clan who’re stunned to see Felix, as Cunning’s face falls and he’s pressured to do a double take when he sees the assured alpha male roaming round. This will simply be as a result of he’s seen him on EastEnders and is involved for his standing as ‘hardest man within the village’, however eagle-eyed viewers might be able to work out the actual purpose – is Felix that very same nasty bully Warren grew up with within the youngsters’s residence who made his life a distress? Small world, eh?

Sienna comes residence

Warren’s having fairly an eventful week, as child mama Sienna comes residence with twins Sophie and Sebastian. Within the merry-go-round of ‘Who’s snatched the youngsters now?’ it grew to become Ms Blake’s flip to take her youngsters into hiding from the opposite father or mother, and she’s been laying low making an attempt to get sickly Sebastian therapy for his leukaemia. Turns on the market’s a bone marrow match in Hollyoaks, proving you by no means have to go on location, so she’s back – simply as boyfriend Brody Hudson is snuggling as much as her sister, and their surrogate, Liberty Savage. The messy love triangle will hopefully resolve itself as everyone knows bawling Brody and intense Sienna belong collectively – lighthearted Lib would quickly get tired of the bearded buff boy’s fixed brooding.

Mercedes and Sylver reunited

There’s nothing like a near-death expertise to reignite dormant ardour, is there? Who hasn’t been held at gunpoint by a mad man then threatened with being thrown down some steps into a darkish cellar, and survived the expertise to understand they’re nonetheless in love with their estranged hubby who was accused of making an attempt to bump you off? No? Simply Mercedes McQueen, then, as that’s the predicament which pushes her back into the trunk-like arms of Sylver McQueen after Liam Donovan’s loss of life at his personal satan’s ceremonial dinner. Buddy-with-benefit Warren steps apart to permit the landlady to reconnect along with her real love, however we’re not anticipating dumped Grace Black to offer them her blessing as she was already ordering monogrammed tub robes with ‘Mrs Grace McQueen’ stitched on them.

Juliet will get chilly toes

Whereas one couple float back collectively one other are drifting additional aside: juvenile drug czar Juliet Nightingale is blowing scorching and chilly with boyfriend Sid Sumner leaving the delicate college boy baffled. Turning to chill cousin Jordan Worth for assist in organising a romantic journey away along with his girlfriend, Sid hopes him and Juliet get some alone time whereas she masks her lack of enthusiasm. Her furtive, longing appears to be like to Peri Lomax, and the nagging spectre of the flash ahead to December the place the women have been declaring their love for one another, may clarify it…

