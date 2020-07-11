Hollyoaks spoilers next week: Felix faces his previous, and Scott and Mitchell book their wedding

Cleaning soap dangerous boys aren’t made that means, there’s often a buried childhood trauma that’s turned them into swaggering alpha males as a means of masking a painful previous – such is the case with Felix Westwood, as we’re about to search out out.

Elsewhere in Hollyoaks, wedding bells are ringing for Scott Drinkwell and Mitchell Deveraux, depressed Darren Osbourne’s highway to restoration continues, and one of many cleaning soap’s most groundbreaking plots is revisited.

Right here’s all of your Hollyoaks spoilers for 13th – 17th July 2020.

Felix faces his previous

Hollyoaks has proven exceptional restraint in not pitting Felix immediately in opposition to Warren Fox. Actually, having the 2 exhausting males flip into unwitting allies is far more fascinating than taking the apparent route of creating them enemies. There’s sufficient chest-puffing and territory marking in Love Island: Australia, thanks. As Felix opens up in regards to the bodily abuse he endured on the youngsters’s house the place he and Warren grew up, which fuelled his personal self-loathing and violent behaviour, forgiving Cunning vows to assist his childhood bully get justice on the person who made his childhood a distress. That is Warren we’re speaking about, so don’t anticipate him at hand over a self-help book and give a motivational speech about atonement when he tracks down the sinister Cormac with revenge in thoughts.

Wedding bells for Stitchell

As he’s within the mindset of creating peace with the previous, Felix additionally flashes the money at son Mitchell and foots the invoice for a last-minute reserving at a swanky wedding venue. Effectively, he has bought 1 / 4 of a century of missed birthday and Christmas presents to make up for. Scott squeals with bridezilla delight now his huge day is simply across the nook, however Mitchell’s granddad Walter Deveraux remains to be at midnight in regards to the nuptials. Will an elaborate plan to trick the opinionated patriarch into attending the wedding all of the sudden remedy his homophobia, or backfire spectacularly badly? Solutions on a postcard, please.

Brody needs to confront Buster

One other consequence of Felix dealing with his demons is the influence it has on delicate Brody Hudson. Rattled by Mr Westwood’s horrifying tales of his childhood reminds him of the sexual abuse he endured in his teenagers from Buster Smith. The evil soccer coach is now behind bars, because of courageous Brody’s testimony, however the affinity he feels with Felix makes haunted Mr Hudson realise that chapter of his life nonetheless feels unresolved – so he decides to go to Buster in jail hoping to realize some closure…

Kyle’s funeral

The ripple impact of Kyle Kelly’s tragic suicide proceed to influence on these he left behind, and his funeral proves understandably tough for fiancee Nancy Osbourne. With assist from her pals, Nance begins to discover a means by her grief. However she’s not the one one battling the loss.

Darren opens up

Even within the throes of mourning Nancy remains to be being Little Miss Bossy Boots as she urges Darren to be open about his personal suicide try, not wanting him to finish up taking the identical damaging path Kyle took. Lastly admitting the depths of his despair to associate Mandy Morgan, Darren then will get irked when everybody begins treating him with child gloves and vents to his therapist. Let’s hope the couple can study some classes from how Kyle hid his sickness from Nancy.

Hollyoaks Favourites: Luke Morgan’s early years

After revisiting Cindy Cunningham’s teenage being pregnant from 1997, we flash again on this week’s Favourites to 2000 and the groundbreaking storyline that made Luke Morgan/Gary Lucy a Hollyoaks icon. Male sexual assault had by no means been tackled in a UK cleaning soap, and these episodes give attention to the trial of rapist Mark Gibbs. It’s one in every of Hollyoaks’ landmark moments in its 25-year historical past, and set the agenda for the present to be the primary to sort out taboo matters sooner or later akin to self-harm and far proper extremism.

