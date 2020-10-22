Hollyoaks spoilers | who is Silas Blissett

Hollyoaks pulled off a significant shock by bringing again iconic baddie Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle) for the cleaning soap’s 25th anniversary episode, the primary time we’ve seen the serial killer since 2016.

The McQueen household have been being blackmailed by an nameless stalker, who threatened to show their darkest secrets and techniques except they coughed up a load of money.

Defying their intimidator, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) demanded her clan do nothing and play them at their very own recreation. Then followers noticed Silas lurking within the village plotting his subsequent transfer.

It’s been virtually 5 years since we noticed Hollyoaks‘ grotesque granddad, so right here’s a reminder of his dastardly deeds, taking us as much as his final look…

2010: The First Kill

Posh pensioner Silas was the seemingly innocent patriarch of the Costello clan, who used to run the Canine within the Pond, however he lived a disturbing double life as a mass assassin who created pretend on-line social media profiles and organized dates with younger ladies he thought have been promiscuous, luring the unsuspecting women to their doom and murdering them.

His first victims have been college students India Longford and Jenny, who have been each got rid of and buried within the woods.

2011: Reign of Terror

Settling into the village, Silas focused a number of native ladies, notably India’s sister Texas Longford and Mercedes McQueen. Suspicious nurse Lynsey Nolan was on to him and a long-running recreation of cat and mouse started as she tried to catch him out. After all, nobody believed Lynsey’s claims that Silas was a assassin and he painted her as an unstable fantasist. He strangled Rae Wilson, then kidnapped closely pregnant Mercedes on her wedding ceremony day as punishment for her dishonest on fiancée Riley Costello, Silas’s grandson, together with his dad Carl Costello. He deliberate to kill her as soon as she’d given delivery within the pub cellar.

Plotting to kill nemesis Lynsey on Halloween, he by chance did in his personal daughter Heidi Costello (they have been carrying the identical fancy gown outfit, what are the probabilities?!) which led to him unravelling and his crimes being uncovered. Silas was arrested and put in a psychological establishment.

2012: Again for Revenge

You’ll be able to’t maintain baddie down, and in 2012 Silas escaped his incarceration and confronted terrified Texas, tying her up and threatening to complete what he began – solely to let her stay on the final minute, however warning her he would bide his time and he or she must be trying over her shoulder for the remainder of her life.

Smirking as he boarded a bus full of untamed younger ladies on a hen social gathering, Silas was not seen once more till…

2016: Defeating the Gloved Hand Killer

His final hurrah was one other comeback in 2016 on the peak of the Gloved Hand Killer storyline, wherein nurse Lindsey Roscoe euthanised sufferers she deemed undeserving of residing.

Having heard in regards to the murders, an impressed Silas tracked her down and helped her escape the police. Promising to assist Lindsey snatch child son JJ from ex-lover Joe Roscoe and his new girlfriend Mercedes so she might go on the run, Silas was all set to kill previous enemy Mercy – however there was a last twist in retailer.

Mercedes spilled to Silas about Lindsey’s adulterous previous, and the way she’d bedded Joe’s brother Freddie behind his again. This modified the sport considerably, and Silas turned on ‘unfastened girl’ Lindsey, killing her and leaving JJ with Joe earlier than getting away one final time, sporting the trademark hat, black leather-based gloves and chilling expression that was all current and proper in 2020’s shock reappearance… Will he lastly get Mercedes this time?

