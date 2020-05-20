Hollyoaks star Connor Calland teases new villain in county lines story

Drug supplier Jordan Value (Connor Calland) has received his claws into schoolboy Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) who has turn out to be the newest susceptible teen of Hollyoaks village to be recruited into the sinister county lines community.

Whereas this newest improvement is disturbing sufficient, there may be worse to return in the form of incoming villain Victor, the massive boss of the drug pushing ring that has infiltrated the sleepy Chester suburb, as Calland warns…

“Victor is the man Jordan stories to,” he reveals, talking solely to RadioTimes.com. “The stress from above makes Jordan push by way of every time his ethical compass fluctuates about recruiting these younger youngsters. Any worries are suppressed.

“If folks suppose Jordan is nasty they’ve not received a clue what’s coming for them! The way in which Jordan treats Sid and Juliet, that’s how Jordan is round Victor. All of it goes up the chain.”

Vicious Victor has to this point solely been unseen on the opposite finish of furtive cellphone calls, with Jordan’s steely exterior dropping every time he contacts his superior, however Ripper Avenue star Benjamin O’Mahony has been forged in the position and he’s anticipated to seem on display screen in early summer season.

His arrival will shed extra mild on Jordan and present how he was as soon as a scared, naive lad like Charlie or Sid, earlier than he was exploited by the nefarious community into being a narcotics mule.

“You’ll get to grasp why he’s the best way he’s,” says Calland. “The story he instructed Peri about his troubled childhood and the way he was recruited was real, however he didn’t intend to emotionally open up a lot to her. He received caught in the second after which backtracked a bit. It’s a part of the true story of his background.”

As we realise how far Victor is ready to go to make sure his product is pushed in the native playground, might the viewers begin to sympathise with Jordan and the conniving character might be redeemed? “It’s an enormous ask contemplating what he’s carried out, and what he’ll do,” replies Calland. “He’s troubled beneath all of it and a sufferer of the system himself. For those who don’t get out and get assist, he’s an instance of the way it can end up.”

It’s not simply youngsters ensnared into this felony underworld, troubled grown-up Kyle Kelly can be one in all Jordan’s shoppers. As he battles psychological well being points and MS signs, Jordan is just too completely happy to reap the benefits of his vulnerabilities and proceed to flog him weed, which additionally permits him to maintain Charlie in his grasp.

“Kyle confronted Jordan when he found he had recruited Charlie, who’s successfully his stepson, however Kyle doesn’t have a leg to face on,” continues Calland. “He can simply manipulate and worm his manner out of this example as Jordan has the higher hand over Kyle – he gained’t need his fiancée Nancy to know he’s scoring medication from him.”

A query mark nonetheless hangs over Jordan’s final destiny as December’s flash-forward to New 12 months’s Eve 2020 confirmed a physique bag being zipped up, with drug pusher Value being prime suspect among the many speculating viewers as to the identification of the deceased.

“I’ve been instructed a number of instances the useless physique is me by followers,” he laughs. “All their theories type of is smart, which makes it worse. I don’t know if it’s true. I’m in the present they usually appear to know greater than me!”

