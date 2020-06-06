Hollyoaks star Rachel Adedeji calls out Channel 4 soap over Black Lives Matter post

Hollyoaks star Rachel Adedeji has known as out the Channel 4 soap, claiming it had a “disingenuous” response to the Black Lives Matter protests happening internationally.

Following the dying of George Floyd on 25th Could 2020, Hollyoaks introduced it will be addressing the Black Lives Matter motion with a podcast about racism.

Martine Deveraux star, Kelle Bryan, introduced the information on the soap’s Twitter account following a day of silence on social media.

Nevertheless, Lisa Loveday star Adedeji launched an announcement on her personal Twitter account, claiming Hollyoaks’ transfer is “performative”.

She wrote to her 32,800 followers: “I’m disenchanted with Hollyoaks’ strategy to exhibiting solidarity with the Black Lives Matter motion yesterday.

“Did Black Lives Matter after I was instructed ‘You’re all the identical’ by a make up artist you employed, and stays in employment until at the present time?

“Did Black Lives Matter when a variety of feminine black actors have been compelled to drastically change their hair, as a result of if not, the viewers, ‘wouldn’t be capable of inform them aside’?

“Do Black Lives Matter when my fellow black solid mates are deemed indignant, aggressive, and too vocal?

My ideas on the Hollyoaks response to Black Lives Matter pic.twitter.com/jvOxzCQkl0 — Rachel Adedeji (@RachelASongs) June 5, 2020

“Did Black Lives Matter after we have been known as ‘blackies’ by a senior member of the manufacturing group?

“Do Black Lives actually Matter to you if over the final 4 years at Hollyoaks, I’ve solely labored with ONE black director?”

Adedeji continued: “Actually, the checklist goes on. Having a black solid member communicate on behalf of Hollyoaks to indicate that the work is being executed will not be as progressive as you suppose. As a matter of reality, little or no is being executed behind the scenes. Sadly Hollyoaks’ response appears to me performative and disingenuous. It begins inside the work place. Systemic modifications should be put into follow. Working at Hollyoaks is generally postitive, however the experiences I’ve encountered are a continuing reminder of how tough is it being a black girl within the business.

“I’m now not standing for it. Placing out a podcast on racism and asking your black solid members to show you tips on how to sort out these points is the naked minimal. THINK. DO BETTER. I hope Hollyoaks delivers the identical vitality when #BlackLivesMatter is now not trending.”

Adedeji has acquired assist from a few of her fellow Hollyoaks solid members, together with Karl Collins, who wrote: “Properly… it should come as no shock that I like this girl who I affectionately name ‘darta’ I’m so proudof her bravery! #speakyourtruth #noliestold #BlackLivesMatterUK #BlackLivesMatter.”

Ross Adams, Nadine Mulkerrin, Jacqualine Boatswain and Owen Warner all added their assist to Adedeji.

RadioTimes.com has contacted Hollyoaks for touch upon Rachel Adedeji’s post.

A spokesperson for the soap instructed Digital Spy final evening: “We’re actually involved to learn Rachel’s feedback on social media about Hollyoaks this night. We shall be in contact with Rachel immediately.”

In case you’re searching for extra to observe verify out our TV Information.