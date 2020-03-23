Hollyoaks will air companion show following news it will only air three episodes a week

Hollyoaks will launch a companion show on E4 to fill the hole left by its lowered episode run.

The sequence will air only three episodes per week because the filming has halted on the cleaning soap because of the coronavirus outbreak.

As of Monday 30th March, the long-running Channel Four sequence will only air from Monday to Wednesday, in a bid to maintain the show on tv for so long as attainable.

Happily, Hollyoaks followers will nonetheless have the ability to get a each day repair of the favored programme because the companion show, Hollyoaks Favourites, will air on E4 on Thursdays and Fridays starting subsequent week.

It will function introductions from stars Kieron Richardson and Jorgie Porter, and provides followers the possibility to revisit a few of the cleaning soap’s greatest moments, beginning with the legendary wedding ceremony of Mercedes and Dr Browning.

A spokesperson for Hollyoaks mentioned: “Soaps are an vital a part of folks’s lives and we’ve got 25 years of Hollyoaks Favourites to revisit over coming weeks, celebrating the historical past of the show that you love.

“We will stay as current as ever on our social platforms so please communicate with us right here, keep secure and take care of yourselves. Thanks in your ongoing assist.”

Hollyoaks will stay in its 6:30pm time slot on Channel 4