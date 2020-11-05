Hollywood Can’t Believe Trump Supporters Are Saying ‘Fox News Sucks’

As lots of of Donald Trump supporters congregated exterior the Maricopa County Recorders Workplace in Phoenix, Ariz., Wednesday night time, Hollywood figures have been fast to level out the irony of Trump-supporting crowds shouting “Fox News Sucks,” together with similarities to a storyline in “Veep.”

With Individuals anxiously awaiting the ultimate outcomes of the presidential election, observers on social media discovered an outlet for his or her anxieties by making mild of crowds that in some locations have been demanding for votes to be counted, and somewhere else calling for counting to cease.

The Trump camp was reportedly enraged that Fox News was among the many first shops to name the race for Joe Biden in Arizona, and the New York Instances reported that Jared Kushner put in a name to Rupert Murdoch.

“Veep” author Alexis Wilkinson wrote, “We wrote this on @VeepHBO…and so they simply…tweeted it out.”

Actor Alyssa Lavacca unearthed a clip of the related scene, wherein Jonah Ryan and others chant “Rely each vote.”

Judd Apatow aptly quote-tweeted a video of the chaos together with the caption “2020 in a nutshell.”

Michael Schur, recognized on Twitter as Ken Super, concocted a fill-in sheet for the “Trump Election Mob” wherein protestors wanted to determine in the event that they wished to cease the counting or hold counting, referring to Trump supporters’ seemingly contradictory calls for in varied places.

Actor Leslie Grossman stated the irony of the “Fox News Sucks” chant was the “first soul cleaning true stomach snicker” she has had since 2016.

“Birds of Prey” director Cathy Yan was one in all many who discovered it startling to listen to the epithets coming from Trump supporters who had probably been supporters of the information community prior to now, although Trump has turned to criticizing the community extra just lately.

Gabrielle Union, Mark Ruffalo and Gloria Calderon Kellett have been amongst many tweeting the “Cease the Vote/Rely the Vote” video with commentaries.