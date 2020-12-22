Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Honors Diane Warren and Eva Longoria

Aspiring songwriters shouldn’t soar into the business, until music is one thing you’d die with out, mentioned longtime songwriter Diane Warren. “Music and writing songs is air to me.”

Warren teased her upcoming album throughout Wednesday’s keynote dialog throughout the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Leisure Business Convention. Whereas she cherishes her hit collaborations with artists like John Legend and Celine Dion, she mentioned she wished to create her subsequent album as “DJ Diane.”

The Grammy and Golden Globe-winning songwriter shared that she first “jotted little poems down” when she was 10 years previous. “After I was about 11, my dad acquired me this guitar from Tijuana, this little six string guitar, and I began making up songs on it,” she mentioned. “After I was about 14, I simply grew to become simply obsessed to the place that’s all I cared about. To this present day, I’m the very same individual.”

The Midwest native mentioned she broke into Hollywood’s music business as a supply workers of Music Specific, who’d hand over her cassette tapes to her producer purchasers. Right this moment, the songwriter is thought for her hit ballads like “I’m Standing With You” and “As a result of You Cherished Me.”

“I write on my own, so I’m simply sitting there form of arising with these songs and the truth that they get heard on the earth and they really make a distinction… is wonderful,” she mentioned.

Following Warren’s keynote dialog, Eva Longoria was additionally awarded the Dedication to California Award. The actor-turned-producer, who can be set to direct Fox’s “Flamin’ Scorching,” spoke to her dedication to shift folks’s cultural consciousness by media illustration of ladies and Latinx communities.

“There’s a cultural shift that occurs in folks’s minds that make them comfy and extra tolerant, and we’ve to do extra of that,” she mentioned. “We have now to start out telling these tales from underserved communities, as a result of they will have an excellent impact on how coverage is made that impacts everyone.”

Longoria mentioned she believes progress is being made in homosexual marriage, immigration reform and extra, however Hollywood may do far more to make a constructive influence on underrepresented communities.

“We’re lastly dealing with the proper route, however have we taken steps in the proper route? I don’t suppose so,” she mentioned. “There’s lots of range applications and writing fellowships that may occur in Hollywood, however until it results in jobs — until there’s a mandate that you could rent folks with totally different backgrounds and views — it gained’t occur.”

The keynote dialog with Warren and Longoria had been moderated by Selection’s Jazz Tangcay and Elaine Low, respectively.