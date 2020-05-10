Hollywood creator Ryan Murphy teases possible second season on Netflix

Netflix drama Hollywood was initially introduced as a one-off “restricted collection” – nevertheless it appears Ryan Murphy may be having second ideas.

The drama, which runs to seven episodes, is ready in Hollywood’s ‘Golden Age’ and tells the story of a set of hopeful younger writers, actors and administrators attempting to make it in Tinseltown. Whereas they initially come up towards racism and sexism and homophobia, Murphy’s collection quickly takes a flip into fantasy with a ‘what if?’ model of postwar American historical past that strikes a hopeful word.

On condition that Netflix initially introduced Hollywood as a standalone collection, we hadn’t actually anticipated a second season. Nevertheless, Murphy is clearly contemplating whether or not he can take the story additional. (Or maybe he’s occupied with a spin-off drama about a few of his favorite characters?)

In response to a fan query on Instagram, the collection co-creator unexpectedly got here in with a response: “Properly HOLLYWOOD was deliberate as a Restricted collection, nevertheless it’s turn into so in style that everybody is asking for an additional season.

“So who is aware of? I positive do love this solid although. xo”

Hollywood encompasses a solid of well-known stars alongside up-and-coming actors, together with Jim Parsons, Darren Criss, David Corenswet, Jeremy Pope, Laura Harrier, Samara Weaving, Patti LuPone, and Jake Selecting.

And even when the workforce behind Hollywood don’t undergo with a second collection, we will most likely count on to see a few of these actors once more in future Ryan Murphy productions – because the showrunner likes to convey again his favorite actors many times…

Hollywood is offered on Netflix now. Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information.