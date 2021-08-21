Hollywood Flashback: Harry Belafonte Gained A Barrier-Breaking Emmy In 1960

Harry Belafonte is one win clear of achieving EGOT standing — successful an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony in festival (although he did obtain an honorary Oscar in 2015, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award).

His first of the ones wins, a Tony in 1954 for a supporting function in John Murray Anderson’s Almanac, was once adopted by means of an Emmy in 1960 for exceptional efficiency in a wide range or musical program for The Revlon Revue: This night With Belafonte. The actor-singer was the primary Black individual to win an Emmy, beating out festival from Some other Night time With Fred Astaire and Dinah Shore Chevy Display. His look at the hourlong CBS selection display, which in different episodes featured the likes of Chita Rivera, Peggy Lee and Jack Cole collaborating in song and comedy sketches, has been described as a musical shuttle thru Black The us, showcasing ancient and fresh types from gospel to jazz. Belafonte carried out such numbers as “My Lord, What a Mornin’ ” and “Bounce Down, Spin Round,” and particular visitor Odetta sang “Joshua Fought the Combat of Jericho” and dueted with him on “Why, Why and Why,” sponsored by means of a choir, orchestra and dancers.

THR’s Dec. 14, 1959, evaluation of ‘This night With Belafonte,’ for which he gained exceptional efficiency in a wide range or musical program.

The Hollywood Reporter

In its evaluation of the display, THR lauded “a number of selection top spots, the likes of which might be seldom observed on TV, delightfully staged and introduced with a captivating, but easy, swiftness of tempo.”

Within the years main as much as and following his ancient Emmy victory, Belafonte was once closely concerned within the civil rights motion, serving as one among Martin Luther King Jr.’s confidants all over the Nineteen Fifties and ’60s. The Jamaican performer persisted to report albums (racking up 3 Grammys), host TV specials and seem in movies (Odds In opposition to The next day; The International, the Flesh and the Satan), all whilst supporting King’s circle of relatives, financing the 1961 Freedom Rides and collaborating within the 1963 March on Washington.

“Sixty-one years in the past — it’s laborious to keep in mind specifics of a night. I’m happy to have damaged a barrier and such a lot of since,” Belafonte, now 94, stated in a commentary to THR in a yr when performers of colour include 44 p.c of the appearing nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards. Nonwhite ability additionally cling a minimum of part of the spots within the lead drama actor and actress races for the primary time in Emmy historical past. Says Belafonte, “The range as of late in tv is lengthy past due.”

