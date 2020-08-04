Hollywood Foreign Press Association Accused of Being Illegal Cartel

A Norwegian leisure reporter sued the Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Monday, alleging a “tradition of corruption” below which reporters abuse their energy to suppress competitors.

Kjersti Flaa filed the criticism in federal courtroom in Los Angeles, claiming the HFPA operates as a cartel in violation of antitrust legal guidelines. The HFPA has 87 members, whose main perform is to vote on the annual Golden Globe Awards.

In response to the go well with, the group repeatedly rejected Flaa’s software for membership. She alleges that HFPA members leverage their clout to acquire junkets and monopolize the marketplace for Hollywood protection in varied international locations.

“The HFPA is so centered on defending its monopoly place and tax-free advantages that it has adopted Bylaw provisions that exclude from membership all objectively certified candidates who may probably compete with an current member,” the go well with states.

The HFPA didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark. (See replace beneath.)

Flaa works as a video correspondent for varied shops in Scandinavia, and has a YouTube channel dedicated to celeb interviews known as “Flaawsome Discuss.” She utilized for membership within the HFPA in 2018 and 2019, and although she was sponsored by present members, her software was rejected each occasions.

In response to the go well with, two HFPA members, Aud Berggren Morisse and Tina Johnk Christensen, campaigned towards Flaa’s admittance, out of concern that she would disturb their monopoly on Hollywood protection in Scandinavia.

The studios cater to HFPA members, and the go well with alleges that HPFA members are in a position to make use of that clout to dam non-members from getting celeb entry.

In response to the go well with, Flaa agreed to restrict her protection to TV, in order that she wouldn’t compete with Morisse and Christensen for work from print shops in Norway and Denmark. Nonetheless, Morisse and Christensen didn’t consider she would persist with the settlement, and likewise feared that she may sponsor one other reporter who would compete with them, in response to the criticism.

The go well with is rife with different allegations towards the HFPA, together with that members acquired substantial earnings from the group for serving on committees, and that one member continues to vote on awards although he’s “deaf and legally blind.” The go well with additionally claims {that a} Disney PR consultant supplied six members a two-night keep at a luxurious lodge in Singapore “with none pretense of a work-related function.”

In response to the criticism, “the members have been completely satisfied to simply accept and the HFPA paid for his or her airfare.”

David Quinto, the lawyer who represents Flaa, argued in an interview that the HFPA just isn’t residing as much as its obligations as a tax-exempt entity. He mentioned that he would search a courtroom order eradicating all subjective standards from its admissions course of.

“If you wish to have your personal membership and admit solely your mates, that’s wonderful, however don’t ask the taxpayers to subsidize you,” he mentioned.

Replace: The HPFA says it gained’t bow to intimidation.

“Whereas the HFPA has not but been served with this criticism, it appears according to Ms. Flaa’s ongoing makes an attempt to shake down the HFPA, demanding that the HFPA pay her off and instantly admit her previous to the conclusion of the standard annual election course of utilized to each different HFPA applicant. The HFPA has refused to pay ransom, telling Ms. Flaa that membership was not gained by means of intimidation. Ms. Flaa and her lawyer are actually asking a courtroom to order her into the group and pay her.

“The HFPA takes significantly its obligations as a company and its dedication to overseas journalism and philanthropy, and it’ll vigorously defend towards these baseless claims.”