Hollywood Foreign Press Association Wins Dismissal of ‘Cartel’ Lawsuit

A federal decide has thrown out a lawsuit that accused the Hollywood Foreign Press Association of utilizing its clout to manage the marketplace for abroad leisure protection.

In a ruling issued on Friday, Decide Stanley Blumenfeld tossed the lawsuit introduced by Kjersti Flaa, a Norwegian reporter who alleged that she had been repeatedly denied membership as a result of she posed a aggressive menace to different Scandinavian members.

The HFPA has 85 members from world wide who’re finest recognized for voting on the Golden Globe Awards. In line with the lawsuit, filed in August, the members are handled to unique entry to stars and press junkets, and wield their energy to freeze out non-members, successfully working as an unlawful cartel.

Flaa’s legal professional, David Quinto, sought to pressure the HFPA to simply accept her and to rewrite its membership guidelines to take away all “non-objective” standards. Quinto argued that the HFPA is a “quasi-public” group, akin to knowledgeable credentialing physique, and subsequently should adhere to a good admissions process.

However Blumenfeld rejected that argument, discovering {that a} membership for international reporters just isn’t akin to a commerce union or a medical licensing physique.

“In brief, the fitting to honest process is a restricted one which applies to a company that operates within the public curiosity — and never one which engages in exercise of some curiosity to the general public,” Blumenfeld wrote. “It has not been utilized within the discipline of leisure. When California courts communicate of a public curiosity ‘of particular significance in society,’ they aren’t speaking about public diversion.”

In impact, the decide dominated that the HFPA can set no matter admissions standards it chooses.

The lawsuit additionally alleged that the HFPA violated state and federal antitrust legislation by inhibited competitors amongst international journalists. Flaa alleged that current members monopolize protection of their designated territories, and are reluctant to confess anybody from their territory who would possibly compete for freelance assignments. By denying her membership, she argued that the HFPA was additionally making it more durable for her to get superstar interviews and do her job.

The decide, nevertheless, dominated that these claims didn’t fairly add as much as a coherent antitrust grievance. Blumenfeld wrote that she had didn’t correctly outline a “market” for leisure journalism that HFPA might be stated to monopolize. He additionally famous that Flaa has achieved a good quantity of success with out HFPA membership.

Blumenfeld allowed her to attempt once more, although, dismissing the antitrust declare with go away to amend.

“The grievance makes evaluation of the antitrust claims difficult, and the Court docket just isn’t keen to disclaim go away to amend — particularly in gentle of the liberal customary — when Plaintiff’s antitrust concept is troublesome to grasp,” he wrote in a footnote. “If Plaintiff elects to amend, she ought to take severely the questions of market energy and antitrust hurt in asserting a facially believable declare.”

In a press release, Quinto stated he would sustain the combat.

“We’re clearly upset that the Court docket didn’t enable Kjersti Flaa to hunt aid beneath the California proper of honest process declare as a result of it stood to profit all international leisure reporters unfairly excluded from membership within the HFPA however will attraction the Court docket’s ruling after we can,” he stated. “Within the meantime, Kjersti will pursue her declaratory aid declare in one other courtroom and can amend her current grievance to deal with the Court docket’s criticism of the antitrust claims as pleaded.”