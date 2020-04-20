Hollywood Guild Leaders Send Solidarity Message to Members – Variety

Main Hollywood unions, together with AFM, DGA, IATSE, Teamsters, SAG-AFTRA, and the Writers Guild of America East, despatched a joint letter to leisure employees to stress the significance of solidarity because the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the world and the leisure trade.

“We come collectively on behalf of our respective memberships to guarantee coordination between our efforts to safe aid, monetary assist and different crucial help for the working professionals on this trade,” the letter learn. “Our members perceive the distinctive energy of collective motion. By means of our unity, we reinforce that energy to safeguard our members as a lot as attainable through the extraordinary set of occasions we face at this time.”

The recommendation to members was to proceed following CDC pointers and give attention to protecting measures. It additionally addressed that guild have all be closely targeted on partaking in measures to guarantee aid and assist is supplied to members.

These measures embrace advocating for the inclusion of the workforce within the direct money funds and expanded unemployment insurance coverage accessible within the federal authorities’s help packages lately handed by Congress, guaranteeing as many members as attainable are included in state help applications throughout the nation, channeling urgently wanted donations to the trade’s charitable organizations that give direct assist to the trade’s workforce, sharing info and concepts on methods to assist the sustained monetary well-being of their pension and well being plans, that are all impacted by the pandemic.

“Like everybody else, there may be uncertainty as to when this pandemic will finish and subside for all times to slowly resume to regular and manufacturing can resume,” the letter mentioned. “We do share a fantastic religion that our trade will return with vigor and current plentiful alternatives for our members to work and to reengage within the craft of delivering leisure to audiences around the globe.”

The letter was signed by the next guild administrators and presidents : Ray Hair, American Federation of Musicians; Thomas Schlamme, Administrators Guild of America; Russell Hollander, Administrators Guild of America; Matthew Loeb, Worldwide Alliance of Theatrical Stage Workers; James P. Hoffa, Worldwide Brotherhood of Teamsters; Gabrielle Carteris, Display screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Tv and Radio Artists; David P. White, Display screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Tv and Radio Artists; Beau Willimon, Writers Guild of America, East; and Lowell Peterson, Writers Guild of America, East.