Hollywood Landmark Magic Castle Lays Off 189 Employees After Coronavirus Closures (EXCLUSIVE)

Los Angeles landmark Magic Castle has laid off virtually all of its workers, because the unfold of coronavirus impacts companies nationwide, Selection has discovered.

The members-only membership pink slipped 189 staff on Saturday, insiders stated, and can function on a skeletal workers of 9 to keep up the historic Hollywood clubhouse, which sits simply behind the Dolby Theater on Franklin Avenue.

The membership gives dinner and a rotating roster of headlining magic acts for company. Showman Neil Patrick Harris is a former president the board of administrators, and the venue has been featured in scripted content material like Judd Apatow’s Netflix unique “Love.” The chateau-style constructing was declared a cultural monument in 1989, and is run by a gaggle known as the Academy of Magical Arts.

“Amid these extraordinary circumstances, amid this disappointing and unsettling time, the Board of Administrators has determined that we should lay off most of our staff as a result of essential closures,” Jim Steinmeyer, the president of the AMA, stated in an e-mail obtained by Selection. “Letters from me went out this afternoon to our staff informing them of this reality. It will have an effect on 189 staff.”

Employees will obtain two weeks wage and well being advantages via July, the notice continued. A consultant for Harris had no rapid touch upon the matter.

The Magic Castle joins innumerable enterprise affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which noticed the state of California put beneath a shelter-in-place mandate on Friday on the order of governor Gavin Newsom. The clubhouse options the unique bar from Barbra Streisand’s 1969 movie “Whats up, Dolly!” and has a seance room named for magician Harry Houdini, who haunts the premises, in response to city legend.

“When the membership was closed, we did it providing two weeks of wage,” the message continued. “Our staff have acquired one week of their wage, and can obtain a second week. To be honest to them, we have to enable them to file for unemployment in a well timed, environment friendly method. As well as, following pointers, our staff might be paid for unused trip time.”

“In fact, we’re anxious to re-open the membership, and hope that staff will be capable to return when that occurs,” Steinmeyer stated. “For days, we mentioned potential plans to try to retain them, however none of those plans are sensible beneath the circumstances.”