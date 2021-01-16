Hollywood Music in Media Award Nominees Set; Kenny Loggins Gets Honor

Nominees for the Hollywood Music in Media Awards are being unveiled Friday, with a packed slate of songs and scores in movie, TV and videogame classes. Names in rivalry vary from Alexandre Desplat, James Newton Howard and Trent Reznor/Atticus Ross as returning veterans in the rating divisions to stars like Taylor Swift, H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, Travis Scott, Haim and Janelle Monae as nominated songwriters for characteristic movie themes.
Kenny Loggins has been tagged for the HMMAs; Profession Achievement in Music honor, which has beforehand gone to figures together with Diane Warren, Smokey Robinson and composer John Debney.
Loggins will carry out on the livestreamed awards present, which has been set for 7 p.m. PT on Jan. 27, to be webcast on the HMMA web site in lieu of the standard dwell ceremony (which final yr passed off at Avalon in Hollywood). He’ll be joined in the efficiency ranks by Andra Day, Rita Wilson, Celeste, Kris Bowers and Laura Pausini.
The HMMAs are in some methods seen as a bellwether of what would possibly make it into rivalry in the music classes at upcoming awards present — however extra of a bellwether for the shortlists, as a result of excessive variety of nominees in a number of style subcategories. For instance, the HMMAs forged a really broad internet with 34 nominees only for movie scores, as a consequence of breaking competitions down by characteristic movies (i.e., studio efforts), unbiased movies, animated movies, documentary and entries from sci-fi and horror genres. The online is forged virtually equally broad with a whole vary of music competitions.
Different music nominees of word embody such well-known names as Mary J. Blige, John Legend, Aloee Black and Justin Timberlake. An indie favourite who hasn’t beforehand been featured as a lot in the awards dialog is Sharon Van Etten. On the HMMAs, not like the Oscars or Globes, music performers are nominated as effectively, which permits a spot in rivalry for artists who sang however didn’t co-write film themes, like Sinead O’Connor and “Eurovision’s” Rachel McAdams.
Music supervisors for movie, tv and videogames even have their very own competitions on the HMMAs, not like most different reveals, which have been slower to acknowledge that as an artform worthy of qualitative judgments by friends.
Nominations are chosen by the org’s advisory board particular choice committee. The ultimate poll goes out to a variety of voters who embody members of the Movement Image and Tv Academies. Grammy voters, the Society of Composers & Lyricists, and music execs and journalists.
The total record of nominees:
ORIGINAL SCORE – FEATURE FILM
DA 5 BLOODS (Netflix) – Terence Blanchard
THE LIFE AHEAD (LA VITA DAVANTI A SE) (Netflix) – Gabriel Yared
MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM (Netflix) – Branford Marsalis
MANK (Netflix) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
THE MIDNIGHT SKY (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat
NEWS OF THE WORLD (Common Footage / Netflix) – James Newton Howard
PIECES OF A WOMAN (Netflix) – Howard Shore
THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 (Netflix) – Daniel Pemberton
ORIGINAL SCORE – INDEPENDENT FILM
THE 24TH (Vertical Leisure) – Alex Heffes
AMMONITE (Neon) – Dustin O’Halloran, Volker Bertelmann
THE GLORIAS (LD Leisure / Roadside Points of interest) – Elliot Goldenthal
MINARI (A24) – Emile Mosseri
SHIRLEY (Neon) – Tamar-kali
WILD MOUNTAIN THYME (Bleecker Avenue Media) – Amelia Warner
ORIGINAL SCORE – ANIMATED FILM
THE CROODS: A NEW AGE (Common Footage) – Mark Mothersbaugh
ONWARD (Walt Disney Studios) – Mychael Danna, Jeff Danna
SHAUN THE SHEEP: FARMAGEDDON (Netflix) – Tom Howe
SOUL (Walt Disney Studios) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
WOLFWALKERS (GKIDS Movies) – Bruno Coulais
ORIGINAL SCORE – SCI-FI/FANTASY
THE NEW MUTANTS (Walt Disney Studios Movement Footage / Disney+) – Mark Snow
THE OLD GUARD (Netflix) – Volker Bertelmann, Dustin O’Halloran
PALM SPRINGS (Neon) – Matthew Compton
TENET (Warner Bros. / HBO Max) – Ludwig Görannson
WONDER WOMAN 1984 (Warner Bros. / HBO Max) – Hans Zimmer
ORIGINAL SCORE – HORROR FILM
ANTEBELLUM (Lionsgate Movies) – Nate Marvel, Roman GianArthur
THE DARK AND THE WICKED (RLJE Movies / Shudder) – Tom Schraeder
THE EMPTY MAN (Walt Disney Studios) – Christopher Younger, Lustmord
THE INVISIBLE MAN (Common Footage) – Benjamin Wallfisch
SWALLOW (IFC Movies) – Nathan Halpern
ORIGINAL SCORE – DOCUMENTARY
ATHLETE A (Netflix) – Jeff Beal
CRIP CAMP (Netflix) – Bear McCreary
DAVID ATTENBOROUGH: A LIFE ON OUR PLANET (Netflix) – Steven Value
JOHN LEWIS: GOOD TROUBLE (Magnolia Footage / Participant) – Tamar-kali
RISING PHOENIX (Netflix) – Daniel Pemberton
ORIGINAL SONG – FEATURE FILM
“Combat for You” from JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH – Written by H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas. Carried out by H.E.R. (Warner Bros. / HBO Max)
“Hear My Voice” from THE TRIAL OF CHICAGO 7 – Written by Daniel Pemberton, Celeste. Carried out by Celeste (Netflix)
“Húsavík (Hometown)” from EUROVISION SONG CONTEST: THE STORY OF FIRE SAGA – Written by Savan Kotecha, Rickard Göransson, Fats Max Gsus. Carried out by Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, Molly Sandén (Netflix)
“The Plan” from TENET – Written by Jacques Webster II, Ebony Naomi Oshunrinde, Ludwig Göransson. Carried out by Travis Scott (Warner Bros. Residence Leisure / HBO Max)
“Poverty Porn” from THE FORTY-YEAR-OLD VERSION – Written by Radha Clean, Khrysis. Carried out by RadhaMUSPrime (Netflix)
“Seen (Io Si)” from THE LIFE AHEAD (LA VITA DAVANTI A SE) – Written by Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi. Carried out by Laura Pausini (Netflix)
“Converse Now” from ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI – Written by Leslie Odom Jr., Sam Ashworth. Carried out by Leslie Odom Jr. (Amazon Studios)
“Tigress & Tweed” from THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY – Written by Raphael Saadiq, Andra Day. Carried out by Andra Day (Hulu)
ORIGINAL SONG – INDEPENDENT FILM
“Everyone Cries” from THE OUTPOST – Written by Rod Lurie, Larry Groupé, Rita Wilson. Carried out by Rita Wilson (Display screen Media Movies)
“I’ll Be Singing” from WILD MOUNTAIN THYME – Written by Amelia Warner, John Patrick Shanley. Carried out by Sinéad O’Connor (Bleecker Avenue Media)
“Rain Tune” from MINARI – Written by Emile Mosseri, Stefanie Hong. Carried out by Yeri Han (A24)
“Staring At A Mountain” from NEVER RARELY SOMETIMES ALWAYS – Written by Sharon van Etten. Carried out by Sharon Van Etten (Focus Options / HBO Max)
ORIGINAL SONG – ANIMATED FILM
“Carried Me With You” from ONWARD – Written by Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth. Carried out by Brandi Carlile (Walt Disney Studios Movement Footage / Disney+)
“Really feel the Thunder” from THE CROODS: A NEW AGE – Written by Alana Haim, Danielle Haim, Este Haim and Ariel Rechtshaid. Carried out by HAIM (Common Footage)
“Free” from THE ONE AND ONLY IVAN – Written by Diane Warren. Carried out by Charlie Puth (Walt Disney Studios Movement Footage / Disney+)
“Simply Sing” from TROLLS WORLD TOUR – Written by Max Martin, Justin Timberlake, Ludwig Göransson, Sarah Aarons (Common Studios)
“Rocket to the Moon” from OVER THE MOON – Written by Christopher Curtis, Marjorie Duffield, Helen Park. Carried out by Cathy Ang (Netflix)
“Stand for Hope – After I Stand with You” from TWO BY TWO: OVERBOARD! – Written by Eímear Noone. Carried out by Sibéal (Leisure One)
ORIGINAL SONG – DOCUMENTARY
“The Future” from THE WAY I SEE IT – Written by Aloe Blacc. Carried out by Aloe Blacc (Focus Options)
“How Can I Inform You?” From NASRIN – Written by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty. Carried out by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty. (Virgil Movies & Leisure)
“By no means Break” from GIVING VOICE – Written by John Legend, Nasri Atweh, Benjamin Hudson McIldowie, Greg Wells, John Stephens. Carried out by John Legend. (Netflix)
“Solely The Younger” from MISS AMERICANA – Written by Taylor Swift, Joe Little. Carried out by Taylor Swift (Netflix)
“See What You’ve Achieved” from BELLY OF THE BEAST – Written by Mary J. Blige, Nova Wav, DJ Camper. Carried out by Mary J. Blige (PBS)
“Turntables” from ALL IN: THE FIGHT FOR DEMOCRACY – Written by Janelle Monáe. Carried out by Janelle Monáe (Amazon)
ORIGINAL SCORE – INDEPENDENT FILM (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)
ALL AGAINST ALL (Fivia) – Kristian Sensini
BLACK BEACH (eOne Movies Spain) – Arturo Cardelus
BLIZZARD OF SOULS (DVĒSEĻU PUTENIS) (Entry – A / Pandastorm) – Lolita Ritmanis
SUMMER KNIGHT (China Movie Administration) – Min He
ZERØ (Nemesis Media) – Ricardo Curto
ORIGINAL SCORE – TV MOVIE / STREAMED
BAD EDUCATION (HBO) – Michael Abels
BAD HAIR (Hulu) – Kris Bowers
CLOUDS (Walt Disney Studios Movement Footage / Disney+) – Brian Tyler
EVIL EYE (Amazon Prime Video) – Ronit Kirchman
FEARLESS – A NETFLIX ORIGINAL (Netflix) – Anne-Kathrin Dern
SYLVIE’S LOVE (Amazon Studios) – Fabrice Lecomte
MUSIC DOCUMENTARY / SPECIAL PROGRAM
THE BEE GEES: HOW CAN YOU MEND A BROKEN HEART – Produced by Jeanne Elfant Festa, Mark Monroe, Nigel Sinclair. Directed by Frank Marshall (HBO Documentary Movies / HBO Max)
COACHELLA: 20 YEARS IN THE DESERT – Produced by Michael W. Abbott, Andrew Klein, Skip Paige and Chris Perkel. Directed by Chris Perkel & Drew Thomas (YouTube Originals)
THE GO GO’S – Produced by Eimhear O’Neill, Corey Russell, Trevor Birney. Directed by Alison Ellwood (ShowTime Networks)
MISS AMERICANA – Produced by Morgan Neville, Christine O’Malley and Caitrin Rogers. Directed by Lana Wilson (Netflix)
SONG EXPLODER – Produced by Caryn Capotosto, Bryan Younce. Directed by Nicola Marsh & Morgan Neville (Netflix)
ORIGINAL SCORE – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES
BRIDGERTON (Netflix) – Kris Bowers
THE CROWN (Netflix) – Martin Phipps
LOVECRAFT COUNTRY (HBO / HBO Max) – Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq
THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT (Netflix) – Carlos Rafael Rivera
STAR TREK: DISCOVERY (CBS / CBS All Entry) – Jeff Russo
TED LASSO (Apple TV+) – Tom Howe, Marcus Mumford
ORIGINAL SCORE – DOCUMENTARY TV SERIES
BELUSHI (Showtime) – Tree Adams
THE DEVIL NEXT DOOR (Netflix) – Antonio Pinto, Eduardo Aram
LENOX HILL (Netflix) – Uri Frost
MCMILLION$ (Netflix) – Pinar Toprak
NIGHT ON EARTH (Netflix) – Edmund Butt
TIGER KING: MURDER, MAYHEM AND MADNESS (Netflix) – Mark Mothersbaugh, John Enroth, Albert Fox, Robert Mothersbaugh
MAIN TITLE THEME – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES
HOLLYWOOD (Netflix) – Nathan Barr
HUNTERS (Amazon) – Trevor Gureckis
MARVEL’S 616 (Disney) – Jeremy Turner
P-VALLEY (Starz!) – Terrica Alexander aka Jucee Froot, Katori Corridor
THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT (Netflix) – Carlos Rafael Rivera
THE WITCHER (Netflix) – Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli
ORIGINAL SONG – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES
“All For Us” from EUPHORIA – Written by Timothy Lee McKenzie aka Labrinth. Carried out by Zendaya & Labrinth (HBO / HBO Max)
“The Eddy” from THE EDDY – Written by Glen Ballard, Randy Kerber. Carried out by The Eddy Band with Yoann Danier (Netflix)
“One Much less Angel” from THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL – Written by Thomas Mizer, Curtis Moore. Carried out by Darius de Haas (Amazon Prime Video)
“Out There” from SEVEN WORLDS, ONE PLANET – Written by Sia, Hans Zimmer, Christopher Braide. Carried out by Sia (BBC America)
“Toss A Coin To Your Witcher” from THE WITCHER – Written by Sonya Belousova, Giona Ostinelli, Jenny Klein. Carried out by Joey Batey (Netflix)
“Tulsa, 1921 – Catch the Fireplace” from LOVECRAFT COUNTRY – Written by Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq. Carried out by Janai Brugger (HBO / HBO Max)
OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION – FILM
Angela Leus – TROLLS WORLD TOUR (Common Studios)
Bonnie Greenberg – THE LIFE AHEAD (LA VITA DAVANTI A SE) (Netflix)
Man C. Routte – THE FORTY-YEAR-OLD VERSION (Netflix)
Linda Cohen – THE HIGH NOTE (Focus Options)
Lynn Fainchtein – THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY (Hulu)
Sue Jacobs – PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN (Focus Options)
Tom MacDougall – SOUL (Walt Disney Studios)
OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION – TELEVISION
Angela Vicari – THE EDDY (Netflix)
Gabe Hilfer – OZARK (Netflix)
Jen Malone – THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY (Netflix)
Matt Biffa – SEX EDUCATION (Netflix)
Nora Felder – BETTER THINGS SEASON 3 (Hulu)
Stephanie Diaz-Matos, Sarah Bromberg – P-VALLEY (Starz!)
OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION – VIDEO GAME
Alex Hackford, Peter Scaturro, Keith Leary – GHOST OF TSUSHIMA
Sam Marshall, Marc Senasac, Jonathan Mayer – CONCRETE GENIE
Scott Hanau, Alex Hackford, Rob Goodson – MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES
Sq.-Enix Sound Division – FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE
Scott Hanau, Rob Goodson, Scott Shoemaker – THE LAST OF US PART II
ORIGINAL SCORE – SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
AURA – Sturdivant Adams
MIME YOUR MANNERS – Corey Wallace
SCRIBBLINGS – Nolan Markey
STICKS AND STONES – Daniel Markovich
THE WRONG ROCK – Grant Kirkhope
TO GERARD – Layla Minoui
ORIGINAL SCORE – SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
A BATHROOM ON DRAKE – Dave Catalano
DEFENSELESS – J. M. Quintana Cámara
IMAGINE SYMPHONY LIVE – Chris Thomas
MY PEOPLE, MY COUNTRY – Zhiyi Wang
THE FIRST COLOR – Annie Rosevear
THE WATER WALKER – Jay Wadley, Trevor Gureckis, Adam Weiss (Discovered Objects)
ORIGINAL SCORE – VIDEO GAME
ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA – Jesper Kyd, Sarah Schachner, Einar Selvik
GHOST OF TSUSHIMA – Ilan Eshkeri & Shigeru Umebayashi
HADES – Darren Korb
MARVEL’S AVENGERS – Bobby Tahouri
MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALAS – John Paesano
ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS – Gareth Coker
STAR WARS: SQUADRONS – Gordy Haab
THE LAST OF US PART II – Gustavo Santaolalla, Mac Quayle
ORIGINAL SONG – VIDEO GAME
“Within the Blood” from HADES. Written by Darren Korb. Carried out by Darren Korb and Ashley Barrett
“Weeping Daybreak” from BALDUR’S GATE 3 – Written by Borislav Slavov. Carried out by Vesela Delcheva and Budapest Studio Orchestra
“Renegade” from ARKNIGHTS OST – Written by Jason Walsh. Carried out by Substantial and X.ARI
“The Baddest” from LEAGUE OF LEGENDS – Written by Riot Music Workforce and Bekuh BOOM; Vocals by SOYEON of (G)I-DLE, MIYEON of (G)I-DLE, Bea Miller, and Wolftyla
“I’m Prepared” from MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALAS – Written by Jaden Smith, Josiah Bell, Omarr Rambert, Alex Hackford. Vocals by Jaden Smith
“The Means of the Ghost” from GHOST OF TSUSHIMA – Written by Ilan Eshkeri, Jenny Plant. Vocal by Clare Uchima
“BB’s Theme” from DEATH STRANDING – Written by Ludvig Forssell. Vocal by Jenny Plant
SONG/SCORE – MOBILE VIDEO GAME
CALL OF DUTY: MOBILE – Wilbert Roget, II; Guillaume Roussel
GAME FOR PEACE – Theme by Brian Tyler, Rating by Austin Wintory
GARENA FREE FIRE – Nobuko Toda, Ludvig Forssell
HONOR OF KINGS – Edouard Brenneisen, Daniel James
KINGDOM CRAFT – Lei Huang
MYTHGARD – John Robert Matz
SOUNDTRACK ALBUM
ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA (Lakeshore Information)
BILL & TED: FACE THE MUSIC (Lakeshore Information)
JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY (Atlantic Information)
ONWARD (Walt Disney Information)
PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN (Capitol Information)
SOUL (Walt Disney Information)
THE EDDY (Sony Classical)
MUSIC VIDEO (INDEPENDENT)
Carla Patullo – Apotheke
Hooked Like Helen – Liar
Jamie Alimorad – Brighter Days
JayQ The Legend – Physique Discuss Remix
Olivia Rox – Galileo
Riotron – Darkish Freeway
The Nationwide Parks – Wildflower
The Purple Jumpsuit Equipment – Is This The Actual World?
Wouter Kellerman and Mzansi Youth Choir – The Climb
SONG/SCORE – TRAILER
DUNE trailer – Music Supervisor/Music Director: Stephanie Koury. Music Rating by Hans Zimmer. Eclipse written by Roger Waters.
SONG/SCORE – COMMERCIAL ADVERTISEMENT
“Enigma (Give a Little bit of Mmh to Me)” Kinder Bueno – TV business:
Tune written by Rainer Pietsch & Amanda Lear. Produced & composed by Jake Warren. Carried out by Alice Ella.
MAIN TITLE – TV SHOW (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)
DOFAAT BEIRUT – Amir Hedayah (Lebanon)
ORIGINAL SONG – SHORT FILM
“Courageous” from THE GREAT ARTIST – Written by Jon Altham, Pia Toscano, Matthew Postlethwaite. Vocal by Pia Toscano
Add Comment