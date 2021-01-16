Hollywood Music in Media Award Nominees Set; Kenny Loggins Gets Honor

Nominees for the Hollywood Music in Media Awards are being unveiled Friday, with a packed slate of songs and scores in movie, TV and videogame classes. Names in rivalry vary from Alexandre Desplat, James Newton Howard and Trent Reznor/Atticus Ross as returning veterans in the rating divisions to stars like Taylor Swift, H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, Travis Scott, Haim and Janelle Monae as nominated songwriters for characteristic movie themes.

Kenny Loggins has been tagged for the HMMAs; Profession Achievement in Music honor, which has beforehand gone to figures together with Diane Warren, Smokey Robinson and composer John Debney.

Loggins will carry out on the livestreamed awards present, which has been set for 7 p.m. PT on Jan. 27, to be webcast on the HMMA web site in lieu of the standard dwell ceremony (which final yr passed off at Avalon in Hollywood). He’ll be joined in the efficiency ranks by Andra Day, Rita Wilson, Celeste, Kris Bowers and Laura Pausini.

The HMMAs are in some methods seen as a bellwether of what would possibly make it into rivalry in the music classes at upcoming awards present — however extra of a bellwether for the shortlists, as a result of excessive variety of nominees in a number of style subcategories. For instance, the HMMAs forged a really broad internet with 34 nominees only for movie scores, as a consequence of breaking competitions down by characteristic movies (i.e., studio efforts), unbiased movies, animated movies, documentary and entries from sci-fi and horror genres. The online is forged virtually equally broad with a whole vary of music competitions.

Different music nominees of word embody such well-known names as Mary J. Blige, John Legend, Aloee Black and Justin Timberlake. An indie favourite who hasn’t beforehand been featured as a lot in the awards dialog is Sharon Van Etten. On the HMMAs, not like the Oscars or Globes, music performers are nominated as effectively, which permits a spot in rivalry for artists who sang however didn’t co-write film themes, like Sinead O’Connor and “Eurovision’s” Rachel McAdams.

Music supervisors for movie, tv and videogames even have their very own competitions on the HMMAs, not like most different reveals, which have been slower to acknowledge that as an artform worthy of qualitative judgments by friends.

Nominations are chosen by the org’s advisory board particular choice committee. The ultimate poll goes out to a variety of voters who embody members of the Movement Image and Tv Academies. Grammy voters, the Society of Composers & Lyricists, and music execs and journalists.

The total record of nominees: