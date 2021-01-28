Hollywood Music in Media Award Winners Include ‘Soul,’ ‘Minari’ Scores

Songs or scores from “Soul,” “Minari,” “Tenet,” “Information of the World,” “”Euphoria” and “The Queen’s Gambit” had been among the many winners Wednesday night time on the eleventh annual (and first digital) Hollywood Music in Media Awards.

Breaking down classes by style affords the HMMAs the chance to solid a large web in its awards. Movie-related trophies went to James Newton Howard for “Information of the World,” for excellent rating in a function movie; Emile Mosseri for “Minari” in the impartial movie class; Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste for “Soul” because the excellent animated movie rating; Ludwig Göransson’s work on “Tenet” for sci-fi/fantasy rating; Benjamin Wallfisch’s “The Invisible Man” rating in the horror division; and Steven Value for documentary rating for Netflix’s “David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet.”

(Though it’s not but sure how the Oscars will deal with the completely different musical contributions of Batiste and Reznor/Ross for “Soul,” the HMMAs thought-about the jazz and underscore parts collectively.)

Track awards included a trophy for “Io Si (Seen)” in the function movie class, going to Diane Warren, Niccolò Agliardi and the music’s performer in addition to co-writer, Laura Pausini; “The Outpost” in the indie movie division, shared by director/co-writer Rod Lurie, Larry Groupé and co-writer/performer Rita Wilson; “Simply Sing” from “Trolls World Tour,” going to Max Martin, Justin Timberlake, Ludwig Göransson and Sarah Aarons; and John Legend and his co-writers Nasri Atweh, Benjamin Hudson McIldowie, Greg Wells and John Stephens for “By no means Break” from the documentary “Giving Voice.”

Performers on the webcast included lifetime achievement winner Kenny Loggins, doing his basic “I’m Alright”; Pausini and Wilson doing their award-winning numbers; Celeste doing her theme from “Trial of the Chicago 7”; Kris Bowers and Andra Day teaming up on Nat King Cole’s “Unforgettable”; and Starr Parodi performing “Someplace Over the Rainbow.”

The total record of winners:

OUTSTANDING SCORE – FEATURE FILM

NEWS OF THE WORLD (Common Footage / Netflix) – James Newton Howard

OUTSTANDING SCORE – INDEPENDENT FILM

MINARI (A24) – Emile Mosseri

OUTSTANDING SCORE – ANIMATED FILM

SOUL (Walt Disney Studios) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

OUTSTANDING SCORE – SCI-FI/FANTASY

TENET (Warner Bros. / HBO Max) – Ludwig Göransson

OUTSTANDING SCORE – HORROR FILM

THE INVISIBLE MAN (Common Footage) – Benjamin Wallfisch

OUTSTANDING SCORE – DOCUMENTARY

DAVID ATTENBOROUGH: A LIFE ON OUR PLANET (Netflix) – Steven Value

OUTSTANDING SONG – FEATURE FILM

“Io Si (Seen)” from THE LIFE AHEAD (LA VITA DAVANTI A SE) – Written by Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi. Carried out by Laura Pausini (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING SONG – INDEPENDENT FILM

“Everyone Cries” from THE OUTPOST – Written by Rod Lurie, Larry Groupé, Rita Wilson. Carried out by Rita Wilson (Display Media Movies)

OUTSTANDING SONG – ANIMATED FILM

“Simply Sing” from TROLLS WORLD TOUR – Written by Max Martin, Justin Timberlake, Ludwig Göransson, Sarah Aarons (Common Studios)

OUTSTANDING SONG – DOCUMENTARY

“By no means Break” from GIVING VOICE – Written by John Legend, Nasri Atweh, Benjamin Hudson McIldowie, Greg Wells, John Stephens. Carried out by John Legend. (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING SCORE – INDEPENDENT FILM (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

BLIZZARD OF SOULS (DVĒSEĻU PUTENIS) (Entry – A / Pandastorm) – Lolita Ritmanis

OUTSTANDING SCORE – TV MOVIE / STREAMED

EVIL EYE (Amazon Prime Video) – Ronit Kirchman

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DOCUMENTARY / SPECIAL PROGRAM

THE BEE GEES: HOW CAN YOU MEND A BROKEN HEART – Produced by Jeanne Elfant Festa, Mark Monroe, Nigel Sinclair. Directed by Frank Marshall (HBO Documentary Movies / HBO Max)

OUTSTANDING SCORE – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT (Netflix) – Carlos Rafael Rivera

OUTSTANDING SCORE – DOCUMENTARY TV SERIES

BELUSHI (Showtime) – Tree Adams

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE THEME – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

HOLLYWOOD (Netflix) – Nathan Barr

OUTSTANDING SONG – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

“All For Us” from EUPHORIA – Written by Timothy Lee McKenzie aka Labrinth. Carried out by Zendaya & Labrinth (HBO / HBO Max)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION – FILM

Bonnie Greenberg – THE LIFE AHEAD (LA VITA DAVANTI A SE) (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION – TELEVISION

Angela Vicari – THE EDDY (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION – VIDEO GAME

Sq.-Enix Sound Division – FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE

OUTSTANDING SCORE – SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

MIME YOUR MANNERS – Corey Wallace

OUTSTANDING SCORE – SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

IMAGINE SYMPHONY LIVE – Chris Thomas

OUTSTANDING SCORE – VIDEO GAME

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES – John Paesano

OUTSTANDING SONG – VIDEO GAME

“The Baddest” from LEAGUE OF LEGENDS – Written by Riot Music Staff and Bekuh BOOM; Vocals by SOYEON of (G)I-DLE, MIYEON of (G)I-DLE, Bea Miller, and Wolftyla

OUTSTANDING SONG/SCORE – MOBILE VIDEO GAME

CALL OF DUTY: MOBILE – Wilbert Roget, II; Guillaume Roussel and extra artists

OUTSTANDING SOUNDTRACK ALBUM

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN (Capitol Data)

MUSIC VIDEO (INDEPENDENT)

The Nationwide Parks – Wildflower

LIVE CONCERT FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Shawn Mendes: Stay in Live performance (Netflix)

SONG/SCORE – TRAILER

DUNE trailer – Music Supervisor/Music Director: Stephanie Koury. Music Rating by Hans Zimmer. Eclipse written by Roger Waters.

SONG/SCORE – COMMERCIAL ADVERTISEMENT

“Enigma (Give a Little bit of Mmh to Me)” Kinder Bueno – TV industrial:

Track written by Rainer Pietsch & Amanda Lear. Produced & composed by Jake Warren. Carried out by Alice Ella.

MAIN TITLE – TV SHOW (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

DOFAAT BEIRUT – Amir Hedayah (Lebanon)

ORIGINAL SONG – SHORT FILM

“Courageous” from THE GREAT ARTIST – Written by Jon Altham, Pia Toscano, Matthew Postlethwaite. Vocal by Pia Toscano

SPECIAL CITATION

THE SOUNDTRACK OF OUR LIVES – Streaming particular benefitting MusiCares