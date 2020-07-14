Hollywood Pays Tribute to Jerry McGuire Actor – Variety

The showbiz world is in shock on the demise of “Jerry Maguire,” “Mischief” and “Twins” actor Kelly Preston, who died on Sunday at 57 after a two-year battle with breast most cancers. In addition to paying tribute to Preston, many in Hollywood shared their condolences together with her husband John Travolta, and youngsters Ella and Ben.

Travolta, her husband of 29 years, confirmed her demise on his Instagram account.

“It’s with a really heavy coronary heart that I inform you that my lovely spouse Kelly has misplaced her two-year battle with breast most cancers,” Travolta wrote. “She fought a brave combat with the love and assist of so many. …I shall be taking a while to be there for my youngsters who’ve misplaced their mom, so forgive me prematurely in case you don’t hear from us for some time. All my love, JT.”

Actor Russell Crowe, a longtime good friend of Preston’s, wrote, “Can’t bear in mind the place, however, met first in late ‘92 I feel. Such a beautiful particular person. In 1995 we auditioned collectively for Breaking Up, Salma Hayek acquired that gig. I havent seen her a lot, however after I did, she was at all times the identical sparkly eyed gem. Love to her household.”

Kelly Preston.

Can’t bear in mind the place, however, met first in late ‘92 I feel.

Such a beautiful particular person. In 1995 we auditioned collectively for Breaking Up, Salma Hayek acquired that gig.

I havent seen her a lot, however after I did, she was at all times the identical sparkly eyed gem.

Love to her household.

R.I.P — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) July 13, 2020

Actor Josh Gad expressed his sympathies, writing, “I’m in absolute shock. What a lovely and wonderful actress and particular person. So unhappy to hear of her passing at such a younger age. My coronary heart goes out to John Travolta and the complete household. What a loss.”

I’m in absolute shock. What a lovely and wonderful actress and particular person. So unhappy to hear of her passing at such a younger age. My coronary heart goes out to John Travolta and the complete household. What a loss. 🙏 RIP #KellyPreston https://t.co/yRqOmI3CjW — Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 13, 2020

“I used to be fortunate sufficient to work together with her on considered one of my very first movies, “For Love of the Recreation.” We had been taking pictures on chilly days in Colorado, however she couldn’t have been hotter or kinder to a younger, nervous actor making an attempt to make good. I’ll always remember that. Thanks Kelly,” tweeted actor and producer Daniel Dae Kim.”

I used to be fortunate sufficient to work together with her on considered one of my very first movies, “For Love of The Recreation.” We had been taking pictures on chilly days in Colorado, however she couldn’t have been hotter or kinder to a younger, nervous actor making an attempt to make good. I’ll always remember that. Thanks Kelly. #RestInPeace🙏🏼 https://t.co/szGCXxAxyI — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) July 13, 2020

Producer, actor and writer Maria Shriver mentioned, “Shocked by this unhappy information. Kelly was such a vivid loving soul, a proficient actress, and a loving mother and spouse. My coronary heart breaks for her household who’ve already recognized such disappointment and grief. Be part of me in sending them love and energy.”

Shocked by this unhappy information. Kelly was such a vivid loving soul, a proficient actress, and a loving mother and spouse. My coronary heart breaks for her household who’ve already recognized such disappointment and grief. Be part of me in sending them love and energy. #RIP #KellyPreston https://t.co/DndcfOtlOn — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) July 13, 2020

“#RIP Kelly Preston. Prayers exit to John, her household and pals,” tweeted actor Adina Porter.

#RIP Kelly Preston . Prayers exit to John, her household and pals. — Adina Porter (@AdinaPorter) July 13, 2020

Spencer Breslin, who performed Preston’s son in “The Cat within the Hat,” tweeted: “RIP to my on display mother, #kellypreston. What a beautiful lady. Such a tragic loss.”

“Kelly Preston was enormously type and unbelievably beautiful. Can’t imagine this. My ideas are together with her candy Ella and the remainder of her unbelievable household,” tweeted actor Chloe Bennett “Marvel’s Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Kelly Preston was enormously type and unbelievably beautiful. Can’t imagine this. My ideas are together with her candy Ella and the remainder of her unbelievable household. RIP 🤍🤍🤍 — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) July 13, 2020

“I knew #KellyPreston in highschool. She was supernaturally lovely and type. Final time we spoke we mentioned my directing a remake of ’52-Choose Up’ during which she’d play the Ann-Margret position. It will’ve been particular for us

@PunahouSchool alums. All my coronary heart to John, Ella, and Ben,” tweeted filmmaker Rod Lurie (“The Outpost”).

I knew #KellyPreston in highschool. She was supernaturally lovely and type. Final time we spoke we mentioned my directing a remake of 52-PICK UP during which she’d play the Ann-Margret position. It will’ve been particular for us @PunahouSchool alums. All my coronary heart to John, Ella, and Ben. — Rod Lurie (@RodLurie) July 13, 2020