Hollywood Pays Tribute – Variety

Hollywood dignitaries, from Rob Reiner to George Clooney, took to social media on Tuesday to pay tribute to the late Carl Reiner. Reiner, the 98-year-old whose legendary profession as a comedy author, director and producer spanned over 60 years, died Monday of pure causes.

His son Rob Reiner wrote, “Final evening my dad handed away. As I write this my coronary heart is hurting. He was my guiding mild.”

Clooney, who collaborated with Reiner on the “Ocean’s Eleven” motion pictures, instructed Variety, “Carl Reiner made each room he walked into funnier, smarter, kinder. All of it appeared so easy. What an unimaginable reward he gave us all. His was a life properly lived and we’re all the higher for it. Relaxation in peace my buddy.”

Reiner’s longtime buddy Alan Alda mentioned, “His expertise will dwell on for a very long time, however the lack of his kindness and decency leaves a gap in our hearts. We love you, Carl.”

Steve Martin — the star of a number of movies directed by Reiner, together with “The Jerk,” “All of Me” with Lily Tomlin, “Lifeless Males Don’t Put on Plaid” and “The Man With Two Brains” — tweeted on Tuesday, “Goodbye to my best mentor in motion pictures and in life. Thanks, expensive Carl.”

Dick Van Dyke, star of Reiner’s basic sitcom “The Dick Van Dyke Present,” supplied his condolences. “My idol, Carl Reiner, wrote in regards to the human comedy,” Van Dyke wrote on Twitter. “He had a deeper understanding of the human situation, than I believe even he was conscious of. Sort, light, compassionate, empathetic and sensible. His scripts had been by no means simply humorous, they at all times had one thing to say about us.”

Bernadette Peters, who starred in Reiner’s 1979 screwball comedy “The Jerk” with Martin, mentioned, “Dearest Carl this was your final tweet at all times at all times caring til the top. We will miss you very a lot.”

Jerry Seinfeld mentioned, “Anybody in comedy who bought to know and even simply meet Carl Reiner felt that that they had been given a terrific reward.”

Bette Midler, who performed Lilly Leonard in Reiner’s romantic comedy “That Outdated Feeling,” wrote, “I labored with him, cherished him, and contemplate myself one of many luckiest individuals on the earth to have as soon as attended lunch along with his hilarious, guarrulous gang…”

Actress Amber Tamblyn, who briefly labored with Reiner on “Two and a Half Males,” shared a photograph from set with Holland Taylor. She captioned the image, “We’ll miss you, Carl. You had been a present to this world.”

Three days earlier than he died, Reiner, who was prolific on Twitter, mirrored on his personal life. “Nothing pleases me greater than understanding that I’ve lived the very best life attainable by having met & marrying the gifted Estelle (Stella) Lebost—who partnered with me in bringing Rob, Annie & Lucas Reiner into to this needy & evolving world,” he wrote.

