Hollywood Reacts to Death – Variety

After information broke that “Glee” star Naya Rivera‘s physique had been recovered at Lake Piru on Monday afternoon, celebrities took to social media to pay their respects to the younger actor.

Rivera, who was solely 33, went boating in Ventura County, Calif., along with her 4-year-old son, Josey, on July eight and was decided to be lacking when her son was discovered on their rented boat alone. After a five-day search and rescue operation, Rivera’s physique was discovered and it was decided that she had drowned.

“Our hearts exit to Naya Rivera’s household, particularly her younger baby, in response to the tragic information of her passing,” Starz and Lionsgate, who picked up Rivera’s YouTube dance present “Step Up: Excessive Water,” advised Variety. “She was a vibrant and luminous expertise who will at all times stay a really particular a part of our ‘Step Up’ household. Her outstanding contributions to our business created a long-lasting reminiscence that will probably be carried ahead by everybody who had the privilege of understanding her.”

20th Century Fox TV and Fox Leisure, the studios that produced “Glee,” additionally launched a press release: “Naya Rivera was a fierce expertise with a lot extra to do and that is such a horrible tragedy. We’re without end grateful for the indelible contribution she made to ‘Glee,’ from the primary episode to the final. Our hearts are damaged and our ideas exit to Naya’s household, pals and younger son.”

Lea Michele, who portrayed Rachel Berry, posted three pictures to her Instagram story: one among late “Glee” actor and boyfriend Cory Monteith, one among Rivera and one other of a number of solid members on a seashore. Monteith died on July 13, 2013, precisely seven years in the past to the day that Rivera’s physique was recovered.

Chris Colfer, who acted alongside Rivera on “Glee” as Kurt Hummel, shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram.

“How will you convey all of your love and respect for somebody in a single submit? How will you summarize a decade of friendship and laughter with phrases alone? In case you have been pals with Naya Rivera, you merely can’t,” Hummel wrote. “Her brilliance and humor have been unmatched. Her magnificence and expertise have been otherworldly. She spoke fact to energy with poise and fearlessness. She might flip a foul day into an important day with a single comment. She impressed and uplifted individuals with out even making an attempt. Being shut to her was each a badge of honor and a swimsuit of armor. Naya was actually one among a sort, and he or she at all times will probably be.”

Jenna Ushkowitz, one other one among Rivera’s “Glee” co-stars, posted a candy image on Instagram with the caption: “You shined on stage and display screen and radiated with love behind closed doorways. I used to be fortunate sufficient to share so many laughs, martinis and secrets and techniques with you. I cannot consider I took with no consideration that you just’d at all times be right here. Our friendship went in waves as life occurs and we develop, so I can’t look again and remorse however know I like you and promise to assist the legacy of your expertise, humor, mild and loyalty stay on.”

Jane Lynch, who performed cheer coach Sue Sylvester on “Glee,” tweeted: “Relaxation candy, Naya. What a pressure you have been. Love and peace to your loved ones.”

Relaxation candy, Naya. What a pressure you have been. Love and peace to your loved ones. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) July 13, 2020

Alex Newell, finest often known as Distinctive Adams on “Glee,” inspired others to carry up Rivera’s household throughout this time. “My coronary heart is shipped to them… Josey you might be actually cherished by each single one that loves your mommy! I like you Naya!”

Now greater than ever we should carry her household and pals up particularly Josey! My coronary heart is shipped to them… Josey you might be actually cherished by each single one that loves your mommy! I like you Naya! — Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) July 13, 2020

Josh Gad quote tweeted a photograph of a number of “Glee” solid members and Rivera’s household, including that he was “sick to my abdomen.”

Pop singers Bebe Rexha and Becky G additionally shared their condolences, with Rexha reminiscing a few dinner she had with Rivera, saying, “I’m fortunate sufficient to meet you up in heaven.”

That is an absolute nightmare. I had the pleasure of getting dinner along with her as soon as after a recording session we did collectively and he or she was an absolute sweetheart. My coronary heart goes out to her household and pals. I hope I'm fortunate sufficient to meet you up in heaven. Relaxation In Peace Naya Rivera — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) July 13, 2020

Lovely Naya Rivera, Relaxation In Peace. My ideas and prayers are along with your family members. You may be missed & by no means forgotten. ❤️ — Becky G. (@iambeckyg) July 13, 2020

It feels unusual to cry and mourn the lack of somebody you by no means knew. However I grew up watching Glee- and Naya Rivera was such a wonderful expertise. My coronary heart breaks for her son.

Maintain on tight to your individuals proper now, if you happen to're fortunate sufficient to be close to them 💔 — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 13, 2020

I'm deeply saddened to hear in regards to the passing of Naya Rivera. The expertise and depth Naya introduced to her characters impressed tens of millions. As a Latina, it's uncommon to have wealthy, advanced characters replicate us in media. Naya labored onerous to give that reward to so many. Que descanse en paz. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 13, 2020

Naya Rivera was actually a light-weight and confirmed us all how to be unapologetically ourselves. We ship our most heartfelt condolences to her household, pals, and followers on this troublesome time. Relaxation in peace, #NayaRivera — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) July 13, 2020

the rationale songbird by fleetwood mac is one among my favourite songs ever is due to the glee soundtrack model. she reworked it. 🙏🏼 Relaxation Straightforward Naya Rivera

God cowl and maintain her family members! — Kehlani (@Kehlani) July 13, 2020

I had the chance to work with the one and solely #nayarivera. A lot expertise. Deeply saddened and touched. Please, let her have peace, Lord. 💔💔💔 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 13, 2020

RIP Naya Rivera…tragic story 😞 sending love to her household and to her little boy..so unhappy 😔 — RUSS (@russdiemon) July 13, 2020

Watching Naya Rivera cowl our tune on Glee will at all times be one among our favourite reminiscences from our time as a band. She touched so many lives along with her lovely voice. Our hearts exit to her son & her household. Relaxation simple. 😔🖤 — Oh Honey (@Ohhoneymusic) July 13, 2020

Completely devastating information about Naya Rivera. Lovely inside and outside. You may be missed vastly. RIP Naya. Ideas with all her family and friends at this terrible time. — Max George (@MaxGeorge) July 13, 2020