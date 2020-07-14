Hollywood Reacts to Death – Variety

After information broke that “Glee” star Naya Rivera‘s physique had been recovered at Lake Piru on Monday afternoon, celebrities took to social media to pay their respects to the younger actor.
Rivera, who was solely 33, went boating in Ventura County, Calif., along with her 4-year-old son, Josey, on July eight and was decided to be lacking when her son was discovered on their rented boat alone. After a five-day search and rescue operation, Rivera’s physique was discovered and it was decided that she had drowned.
“Our hearts exit to Naya Rivera’s household, particularly her younger baby, in response to the tragic information of her passing,” Starz and Lionsgate, who picked up Rivera’s YouTube dance present “Step Up: Excessive Water,” advised Variety. “She was a vibrant and luminous expertise who will at all times stay a really particular a part of our ‘Step Up’ household. Her outstanding contributions to our business created a long-lasting reminiscence that will probably be carried ahead by everybody who had the privilege of understanding her.”
20th Century Fox TV and Fox Leisure, the studios that produced “Glee,” additionally launched a press release: “Naya Rivera was a fierce expertise with a lot extra to do and that is such a horrible tragedy. We’re without end grateful for the indelible contribution she made to ‘Glee,’ from the primary episode to the final. Our hearts are damaged and our ideas exit to Naya’s household, pals and younger son.”
Lea Michele, who portrayed Rachel Berry, posted three pictures to her Instagram story: one among late “Glee” actor and boyfriend Cory Monteith, one among Rivera and one other of a number of solid members on a seashore. Monteith died on July 13, 2013, precisely seven years in the past to the day that Rivera’s physique was recovered.
Chris Colfer, who acted alongside Rivera on “Glee” as Kurt Hummel, shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram.
“How will you convey all of your love and respect for somebody in a single submit? How will you summarize a decade of friendship and laughter with phrases alone? In case you have been pals with Naya Rivera, you merely can’t,” Hummel wrote. “Her brilliance and humor have been unmatched. Her magnificence and expertise have been otherworldly. She spoke fact to energy with poise and fearlessness. She might flip a foul day into an important day with a single comment. She impressed and uplifted individuals with out even making an attempt. Being shut to her was each a badge of honor and a swimsuit of armor. Naya was actually one among a sort, and he or she at all times will probably be.”
Jenna Ushkowitz, one other one among Rivera’s “Glee” co-stars, posted a candy image on Instagram with the caption: “You shined on stage and display screen and radiated with love behind closed doorways. I used to be fortunate sufficient to share so many laughs, martinis and secrets and techniques with you. I cannot consider I took with no consideration that you just’d at all times be right here. Our friendship went in waves as life occurs and we develop, so I can’t look again and remorse however know I like you and promise to assist the legacy of your expertise, humor, mild and loyalty stay on.”
Jane Lynch, who performed cheer coach Sue Sylvester on “Glee,” tweeted: “Relaxation candy, Naya. What a pressure you have been. Love and peace to your loved ones.”
Alex Newell, finest often known as Distinctive Adams on “Glee,” inspired others to carry up Rivera’s household throughout this time. “My coronary heart is shipped to them… Josey you might be actually cherished by each single one that loves your mommy! I like you Naya!”
Josh Gad quote tweeted a photograph of a number of “Glee” solid members and Rivera’s household, including that he was “sick to my abdomen.”
Pop singers Bebe Rexha and Becky G additionally shared their condolences, with Rexha reminiscing a few dinner she had with Rivera, saying, “I’m fortunate sufficient to meet you up in heaven.”
See more reactions below:
