Hollywood Reacts to Joe Biden Inauguration With Joy

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ inauguration was nearly star-studded sufficient to happen on the pink carpet. So, it’s no shock distinguished Hollywood figures and celebrities took to social media to weigh in on the ceremony.

The occasion, which started with fanfare prior to Wednesday morning, featured occasions and performances from a number of artists, together with Fall Out Boy, James Taylor, Carole King, Ben Harper and Will.i.am on the pre-inauguration digital live performance Sunday; Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, John Legend, Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters and extra on the Tom Hanks-hosted primetime TV particular “Celebrating America;” and Girl Gaga singing the nationwide anthem on the inauguration ceremony.

Many A-listers reacted to the inauguration in numerous methods. Some tweeted out a quippy one-liner, whereas others despatched out a hopeful message to the American folks.

After 4 years with Donald Trump in workplace, Mark Ruffalo assured his followers that all the things shall be okay.

“We’re going to be okay. From the wreckage there shall be renewal, from the injuries will develop compassion and character, from the division will come readability, from the despair will come knowledge, from the loss will come group,” he wrote.

We’re going to be okay. From the wreckage there shall be renewal, from the injuries will develop compassion and character, from the division will come readability, from the despair will come knowledge, from the loss will come group. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 20, 2021

“Congratulations to our new President @JoeBiden and VP @KamalaHarris. We all know you’ll do your greatest to make America good once more,” wrote Jimmy Kimmel.

Congratulations to our new President @JoeBiden and VP @KamalaHarris We all know you’ll do your greatest to make America good once more. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 20, 2021

After reportedly getting blocked by Donald Trump for telling him “lol nobody likes you,” Chrissy Teigen is asking Joe Biden for one factor: to observe her again on Twitter.

good day @joebiden I’ve been blocked by the president for 4 years can I get a observe plz — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

Aside from being a highly-acclaimed actor, writer and comic, Jim Carrey additionally likes to draw and share his art work on-line. He shared one in all his drawings that’s labeled “Ding Dong the witch is lifeless.”

HI HO, HI HO, HI HO!!! pic.twitter.com/drsxAtGLjq — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 20, 2021

“6.8 miles beneath the ocean is the Marianas Trench, and 6.8 miles beneath that’s the bar Trump set for Biden,” Conan O’Brien wrote.

6.8 miles beneath the ocean is the Marianas Trench, and 6.8 miles beneath that’s the bar Trump set for Biden. — Conan O’Brien (@ConanOBrien) January 20, 2021

As well as, many celebrities tweeted out their pleasure about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris coming into the Oval Workplace. See extra reactions beneath.

In tears watching this extraordinary second for girls within the U.S. and the world. Vice President @KamalaHarris 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nwsokkD3cY — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 20, 2021

My coronary heart is full proper now. Hope restored. A time for renewal certainly! #InaugurationDay — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) January 20, 2021

Hallefuckinglujah — Dylan O’Brien (@dylanobrien) January 20, 2021

Congratulations to President @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris. I’m honored and proud to witness this second in historical past. #InaugurationDay — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) January 20, 2021

President Biden !!! It’s like waking from a foul nightmare pic.twitter.com/qGnR3sn9C4 — Kevin Conroy (@RealKevinConroy) January 20, 2021

It is a new day in America & the long run simply received a complete lot brighter 🙌🏼💙 Congratulations to @joebiden & @kamalaharris on the Presidential Inauguration. I am excited to have kindness and honesty restored within the White Home – it is the beginning of a brand new period folks!✌🏼🇺🇸 #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/9wt13X49ow — Katie Cassidy (@MzKatieCassidy) January 20, 2021