Hollywood Reacts to Joe Biden’s Presidential Election Win

After a weeklong wait following a historic, unprecedented marketing campaign cycle throughout a world pandemic, Joe Biden has been elected the forty sixth president of america. Many celebrities had used their platform to encourage followers to vote within the 2020 election, and at the moment, they took to social media to have a good time the top of President Donald Trump’s presidency and the historic win of Sen. Kamala Harris, who turns into the primary lady to function vp.

Hillary Clinton, who confronted off towards Trump within the 2016 presidential election, thanked everybody who made the change potential, writing: “The voters have spoken, they usually have chosen Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to be our subsequent president and vp. It’s a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a brand new web page for America.”

The voters have spoken, they usually have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our subsequent president and vp. It is a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a brand new web page for America. Thanks to everybody who helped make this occur. Onward, collectively. pic.twitter.com/YlDY9TJONs — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 7, 2020

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay posted a brief clip of Trump with white textual content that reads “You’re fired.”

Jordan Peele additionally advised Trump, “You’re fired.”

You’re fired. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) November 7, 2020

Ariana Grande additionally celebrated the top of Trump’s presidency with a brief Tweet expressing her pleasure.

Natasha Rothwell shared a clip of a rubbish truck, writing “You’re trash and also you’re fired” to Trump.

Elizabeth Banks wrote, “I’m so so so relieved. Congrats Joe Biden. I’m crying on the considered Kamala Harris as vp of america.”

I’m so so so relieved. Congrats @JoeBiden I’m crying on the considered @KamalaHarris as Vice President of america – wow wow wow pic.twitter.com/fYPrRJeDly — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) November 7, 2020

Broadway actor Audra McDonald shared a picture of Kamala Harris from the vice presidential debate with Mike Pence with a remark, “Madame vp!”

Madame Vice President !!!! pic.twitter.com/4U2JCeHqB0 — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) November 7, 2020

“The Farewell” writer-director Lulu Wang wrote that she wakened to “all the neighborhood honking and screaming, canine barking after a a lot wanted rain in LA this morning.”

Your complete neighborhood honking and screaming, canine barking… after a a lot wanted rain in LA this morning… Overcast however solar coming by means of. pic.twitter.com/5E7xnA5vMG — Lulu Wang (@thumbelulu) November 7, 2020

CNN’s commentator Van Jones celebrated the information, commenting that “It’s simpler to be a father or mother this morning. Character issues; Being a great individual issues. It is a huge deal.”

As we speak is an efficient day.

It’s simpler to be a father or mother this morning.

Character MATTERS.

Being a great individual MATTERS.

It is a huge deal. It’s straightforward to do it a budget method and get away with stuff — however it comes again round. As we speak is an efficient day.#PresidentBiden#VotersDecided pic.twitter.com/h8YgZK4nmk — Van Jones (@VanJones68) November 7, 2020

Padma Lakshmi shared a video saying her well-known line from “Prime Chef”: “Donald Trump, please pack your knives and go!”

Been ready to say this since November 8, 2016 🙋🏾‍♀️: pic.twitter.com/8HutuAHkev — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) November 7, 2020

Actor-comedian Josh Gad additionally celebrated the information, writing: “The Nationwide nightmare is over.”

The Nationwide nightmare is over. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 7, 2020

What an incredible second in our nation’s historical past ! 🇺🇸 Congrats to our new President @JoeBiden and the First Feminine Vice President in our historical past @KamalaHarris 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) November 7, 2020

The primary one-term president in thirty years, and the one one to lose the favored vote twice. Congrats on making historical past, @realDonaldTrump. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) November 7, 2020

Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two nations are shut associates, companions, and allies. We share a relationship that’s distinctive on the world stage. I’m actually wanting ahead to working collectively and constructing on that with you each. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 7, 2020

AHHHH!!!!

Biden/Harris 2020!!! This Yinzer is sooo pleased with #Pennslyvania and all of the American voters who made this occur! 💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JrMoJFZxu1 — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) November 7, 2020

. @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris and the American individuals, you simply gave the world one of many biggest acts of kindness and bravado humanity has ever seen. ❤️ 🙌🙌 nothing however love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST feminine VP elected to the White Home. Additionally, method to go PA 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/uXiMTWs6Hk — Woman Gaga (@ladygaga) November 7, 2020

Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden and Vice-President-elect @KamalaHarris. I say this after each election, and I’ll repeat it now as a result of some individuals want to hear it greater than ever: I’m rooting for you, as a result of your success is the nation’s success. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) November 7, 2020

Bye bye you silly nitwit douche canoe. — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) November 7, 2020

I used to be proper. It does really feel good. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 7, 2020

IT’S OVER! BIDEN HAS WON!! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) November 7, 2020

Picture I simply took in LA proper now. pic.twitter.com/uSXg3VXTuD — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) November 7, 2020

GIDDY UP GIDDY UP! & RIDE STRAIGHT OUTTA THIS FUCKING TOWN! GOODBYE pic.twitter.com/T2ivWSoUrN — Ok A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) November 7, 2020

First I would like to say congratulations to each President Elect Joe Biden and Vice President Elect Kamala Harris. Second I would like to say, I’m comfortable to stand in for 45 on the inauguration since we all know he received’t be there! — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) November 7, 2020