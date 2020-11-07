General News

Hollywood Reacts to Joe Biden’s Presidential Election Win

November 7, 2020
After a weeklong wait following a historic, unprecedented marketing campaign cycle throughout a world pandemic, Joe Biden has been elected the forty sixth president of america. Many celebrities had used their platform to encourage followers to vote within the 2020 election, and at the moment, they took to social media to have a good time the top of President Donald Trump’s presidency and the historic win of Sen. Kamala Harris, who turns into the primary lady to function vp.

Hillary Clinton, who confronted off towards Trump within the 2016 presidential election, thanked everybody who made the change potential, writing: “The voters have spoken, they usually have chosen Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to be our subsequent president and vp. It’s a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a brand new web page for America.”

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay posted a brief clip of Trump with white textual content that reads “You’re fired.”

Jordan Peele additionally advised Trump, “You’re fired.”

Ariana Grande additionally celebrated the top of Trump’s presidency with a brief Tweet expressing her pleasure.

Natasha Rothwell shared a clip of a rubbish truck, writing “You’re trash and also you’re fired” to Trump.

Elizabeth Banks wrote, “I’m so so so relieved. Congrats Joe Biden. I’m crying on the considered Kamala Harris as vp of america.”

Broadway actor Audra McDonald shared a picture of Kamala Harris from the vice presidential debate with Mike Pence with a remark, “Madame vp!”

“The Farewell” writer-director Lulu Wang wrote that she wakened to “all the neighborhood honking and screaming, canine barking after a a lot wanted rain in LA this morning.”

CNN’s commentator Van Jones celebrated the information, commenting that “It’s simpler to be a father or mother this morning. Character issues; Being a great individual issues. It is a huge deal.”

Padma Lakshmi shared a video saying her well-known line from “Prime Chef”: “Donald Trump, please pack your knives and go!”

Actor-comedian Josh Gad additionally celebrated the information, writing: “The Nationwide nightmare is over.”

