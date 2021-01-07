Hollywood Reacts to Video Message from President Trump

After President Donald Trump took to social media to tackle a violent mob of supporters who overtook the Capitol on Wednesday — telling them “go house, we love you, you’re very particular” — Hollywood energy gamers instantly responded to his statements.

Bette Midler, for one, referred to as Trump a “mendacity sack of shit.”

“Trump places out a video STILL saying the election was a fraud, however the insurrectionists ought to go house,” Midler continued. “What the fuck…’you’re very particular.’ A complete asshole from his ingrown toes to his pretend hair.”

What a mendacity sack of shit. Trump places out a video STILL saying the election was a fraud, however the insurrectionists ought to go house. What the fuck…”you are very particular.” A complete asshole from his ingrown toes to his pretend hair. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) January 6, 2021 In a recorded, one minute-long assertion, Trump repeated his false declare that the election had been stolen, however that his supporters “have to go house now. Now we have to have peace. Now we have to have legislation and order.” He continued: “This was a fraudulent election, however we will’t play into the arms of those individuals. Now we have to have peace. So go house. We love you, you’re very particular. We’ve seen what occurs, you see the way in which others are handled which can be so dangerous and so evil. I do know you the way really feel. However go house, and go house in peace.”

The top of Trump’s message was significantly inflammatory for a lot of who listened. Ava DuVernay posted Trump’s quote alongside images of the rioters storming the Capitol, captioning the message, “Trump to his terrorists.”

“I do know your ache. I do know your harm. However you will have to go house now… We love you. You’re very particular.” – Trump to his terrorists pic.twitter.com/mb6GaV0Gxo — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 6, 2021

“Prime Chef” host Padma Lakshmi tweeted in response: “The President simply stated ‘we love you’ to the armed mob storming The Capitol, changing the American flag with a makeshift Trump flag.”

The President simply stated “we love you” to the armed mob storming The Capitol, changing the American flag with a makeshift Trump flag. — Padma “Flip The Senate” Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) January 6, 2021

Actor Mae Whitman shared her outrage at Trump’s wording, including “STILL Mendacity in regards to the election being stolen and Inciting extra unrest? ARREST THIS PIG BITCH @realDonaldTrump you’re a traitor and a terrorist and deserve to go to jail for treason and so do all you different @goper’s who did nothing.

Go house? We love you?? You’re very particular!? STILL Mendacity in regards to the election being stolen and Inciting extra unrest? ARREST THIS PIG BITCH @realDonaldTrump you’re a traitor and a terrorist and deserve to go to jail for treason and so do all you different @gop er’s who did nothing — mae whitman (@maebirdwing) January 6, 2021

Shonda Rhimes was blunt in her response, writing, “Did that ignorant bitch child simply put out that video calling these terrorists ‘very particular’?”

Did that ignorant bitch child simply put out that video calling these terrorists “very particular”? — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 6, 2021

Maria Shriver, former First Woman of California and a member of the Kennedy household, referred to as for the deactivation of Trump’s Twitter account, in addition to his fast removing from workplace.

“[email protected] must be eliminated from workplace now,” Shriver wrote.” He incites violence. He lies. He doesn’t shield the individuals of his nation. He’s a shame to everybody who voted for him. His Twitter account must be deactivated.”

.@realDonaldTrump must be eliminated from workplace now. He incites violence. He lies. He does not shield the individuals of his nation. He’s a shame to everybody who voted for him. His Twitter account must be deactivated. — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) January 6, 2021

Twitter did, nevertheless, place a disclaimer on Trump’s video message, warning that “this declare of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, Retweeted, or appreciated due to a danger of violence.”

Filmmaker Rob Reiner stored his evaluation of the remarks transient, tweeting, “Simply watched Trump. All I can say is fuck him.”