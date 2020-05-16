Hollywood ‘Shocked,’ Devastated by Death of Filmmaker – Variety

Lynn Shelton, the beloved indie movie director who additionally helmed mainstream TV applications like “Little Fires In all places,” “Mad Males” and “GLOW,” tragically died on Friday. Her publicist cited a blood dysfunction because the trigger of loss of life. She was 54.

Shelton made her directorial debut on the Sundance Movie Pageant in 2006 with “We Go Approach Again” however it was her second characteristic movie, “Humpday,” starring Mark Duplass and Joshua Leonard, that opened up doorways for the Seattle native. She would later reunite with Duplass on “Your Sister’s Sister,” led by Emily Blunt and Rosemarie Dewitt, and likewise labored with Duplass on the drama “Exterior In,” whereas Dewitt would pair up with Shelton once more in 2013’s “Sensitive Feely.”

Shelton most just lately directed 4 episodes of Hulu’s “Little Fires In all places,” starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington. She additionally helmed “The Mindy Venture” and 9 episodes of ABC’s “Contemporary of the Boat,” amongst different TV exhibits.

A number of of the director’s collaborators and fellow filmmakers took to Twitter on Saturday to precise their disbelief and disappointment.

“Her boundless inventive vitality and infectious spirit had been unequalled,” Duplass wrote. “She made me higher. We butted heads, made up, laughed, pushed one another. Like household. What a deep loss.”

Mindy Kaling, who labored with Shelton on “The Mindy Venture,” wrote: “Lynn Shelton cherished actors and we cherished her again. She was a dream on set. Her beautiful, sunny vitality was infectious and actors all the time drifted to video village between takes to be round her. She had such a quiet energy and I’ll miss her. Relaxation In Peace, Lynn. Love you.”

“Such a stunning and devastating loss,” Alison Brie, star of “GLOW,” stated on Twitter. “I’ll miss you, Lynn.”

Ava DuVernay first met Shelton in 2012 when she handed DuVernay the Sundance filmmaker prize for “Center of Nowhere.”

“Lynn Shelton modified my life when she handed me the Directing Award at Sundance in 2012,” DuVernay wrote. “She introduced my title with delight. Handed it to me with love. Rooted for me lengthy after. I can’t consider I’m typing this. Relaxation In Peace, Magnificence. Thanks in your movies. And in your kindness.

Drake Doremus, helmer of Sundance movies comparable to “Like Loopy” and “Douchebag,” wrote: “I’ll always remember seeing humpday at Sundance ‘09. By no means went for the joke and all the time felt so real. It noticed the human spirit in probably the most naturalistic of methods. It impressed me so much. Lynn impressed me. You may be missed by many.”

“I’m actually shocked on the passing of Lynn Shelton,” famous Edgar Wright, director of “Scorching Fuzz” and “Child Driver.” “She was a buddy, a form coronary heart, so gifted & solely simply getting began, regardless of her stellar work up to now. My coronary heart goes out to her household and family members. She’s left us too quickly. I can’t consider I’ll by no means hear her chortle once more.”

See different tributes beneath:

We’re so unhappy to study of the passing of Lynn Shelton. We had been so lucky to point out her work over the past ten years, together with the world premiere of Sword of Belief in 2019. Our hearts exit to all who knew and cherished her. pic.twitter.com/fN06LG06p0 — SXSW (@sxsw) Could 16, 2020

Devastating information. I used to be fortunate sufficient to play a small function in a Lynn Shelton movie & she handled her forged & crew like a household. I realized about directing from watching her. The kindness with which she handled individuals. The room she left for spontaneity. We have misplaced an amazing one. 😢♥️ https://t.co/vzMwhL0yic — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) Could 16, 2020

That is devastating information. Lynn was a superb and gifted expertise with a joyful spirit and fun and smile that lit up the world. https://t.co/LtSjJFm4CQ — Frank Marshall (@LeDoctor) Could 16, 2020