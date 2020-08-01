Hollywood Take To Social Media to Pay Tribute To Director Alan Parker

Actors and administrators took to social media to pay tribute to British director Alan Parker, who died Friday. The filmmaker behind “Evita, “The Commitments” and “Bugsy Malone” was 76.
Parker’s first characteristic movie was 1976’s “Bugsy Malone.” He directed over 25 movies, and his final movie was “The Lifetime of David Gale” starring Kevin Spacey and Kate Winslet. Parker acquired two Oscar nominations, one for “Midnight Categorical” and “Mississippi Burning.”
The British Academy of Movie and Tv Arts wrote, “We’re deeply saddened to hear of the passing of BAFTA Fellow Alan Parker. As BAFTA-winning filmmaker, he introduced us pleasure with Bugsy Malone, The Commitments, Midnight Categorical and lots of extra.”
Andrew Lloyd Webber who remembered Parker for his or her collaboration on his adaptation of “Evita,” wrote, “Very unhappy to hear the information of Alan Parker’s loss of life. My good friend and collaborator on the Evita film and one of many few administrators to really perceive musicals on display.”
Matthew Modine, who stared in “Birdy,” wrote, “Being solid in his epic movie, Birdy, remodeled my life.”
Ben Stiller wrote, “So unhappy to hear of Alan Parker’s passing. What a fantastic director who made what I take into account “actual” motion pictures. He impressed so many filmmakers: ‘Fame’, ‘Midnight Categorical,’ ‘Mississippi Burning’…Watch his movies – they’re a few of the better of the 70s and 80s.”
