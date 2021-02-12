Hollywood Unions Join AFL-CIO Push for DE&I Public Policy Agenda

Hollywood’s main unions have signed on with the AFL-CIO-affiliated push to advance public coverage initiatives involving variety, fairness and inclusion points.

The broad objectives of the marketing campaign spearheaded by the Division for Skilled Staff (DPE), a coalition of unions affiliated with the AFL-CIO, is to strengthen collective bargaining and copyright protections and the state and federal degree. On Thursday, a clutch of leisure business union representatives gathered for a digital information convention to element the coverage proposals and underscore the urgency for the necessity for motion to higher defend middle-class and low-rung staff.

“We stand solidly behind the missions and objectives. We imagine very strongly in copyright protections. It’s how our members obtain applicable remuneration for their work,” stated David White, nationwide govt director of SAG-AFTRA. “And we really feel very strongly in regards to the significance of showcasing the total 123 of the American scene” in leisure content material.

Different unions represented on the decision included Administrators Guild of America, Writers Guild of America East, IATSE, Actors Fairness Affiliation, Stage Administrators and Choreographer Society, the American Federation of Musicians and the American Guild of Musical Artists. These organizations have teamed with DPE to discipline particular proposals.

The important thing elements of federal coverage proposals are: