Hollywood Writers Urged to Back Democratic Senate Candidates

Members of the Writers Guild of America West are being urged to donate to the union’s political motion committee, as Hollywood vents its outrage about Republican senators’ transfer to change Ruth Bader Ginsburg earlier than the election.

Michael Schur, showrunner of “The Good Place,” despatched a memo to members on Friday urging them to donate to the WGAW PAC, saying it was time to “counter energy with energy.”

“We should flip the Senate and usher in daring leaders who will test the facility of the Supreme Courtroom,” Schur wrote. “Your WGAW PAC is placing its may behind candidates like Theresa Greenfield in Iowa, Steve Bullock in Montana, Cal Cunningham in North Carolina, and Jon Ossoff in Georgia – candidates wanting to unseat the identical Senators intent on changing Justice Ginsburg earlier than the November election.”

The WGAW PAC had not contributed to any of these candidates as of the newest submitting deadline, on Aug. 31. In accordance to Federal Election Fee information, the PAC gave out $34,800 to candidate committees since Jan. 1, 2019, together with $7,300 to Sen. Ed Markey in Massachusetts and $5,000 to Sen. Jeanne Shaheen in New Hampshire.

The PAC additionally gave to a number of Democratic Home members in secure seats, together with Ted Lieu, Karen Bass and Jerrold Nadler.

Hollywood writers have, in fact, had no hassle giving straight to the Democratic candidates in aggressive races throughout the nation. Schur alone has given straight to MJ Hegar in Texas, Barbara Bollier in Kansas, Mark Kelly in Arizona, Amy McGrath in Kentucky, Gary Peters in Michigan, Theresa Greenfield in Iowa, Sara Gideon in Maine, and Raphael Warnock in Georgia.

However within the memo, Schur urged members to give by means of the union as effectively. “[I]t’s the collective energy of our PAC contributions, very like our energy in collective bargaining, that provides writers a voice in politics,” he wrote.

He mentioned that the PAC’s focused candidates, “like established allies Cory Booker and Pramila Jayapal, additionally stand with writers on the large points — defending unions, our healthcare and pension plans, honest competitors and first modification rights.”