Holy protein: why it could be a great ally to lose body fat and gain muscle mass at the same time

Proteins are an essential macronutrient when it comes to preserving and gaining muscle mass (Christin Klose)

The deportation and the healthy nutrition they are the basis for a good state of health, but sometimes we do not know if what we do we do well and if the guidelines we follow, especially for lose weight, do they work.

Until now, multiple studies associate the consumption of more proteins high quality with a lower risk of excess body fat and obesity. While other research indicates that a high-protein diet can help preserve muscle mass and metabolism during weight loss.

But adequate protein intake is key not only if we want to lose weight by improving, sino also if we are interested in optimizing the physical form and the health of the organism. gain muscle mass It helps to increase sports performance, improve physical fitness and, therefore, personal health.

The amount The ideal amount of protein we need to build our muscles may be lower than we think, new research suggests. eat at least 1.5 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight daily might be enough to maximize strength gains, according to a meta-analysis (a survey of previous studies) published this month in the scientific journal Sports Medicine Open.

Protein alone doesn’t build muscle – you need strength exercises like weight lifting (Getty Images)

For example, a person who weighs 68 kilograms would need to eat 105 grams of protein a day, according to the findings. To obtain the best results, according to specialists, it is necessary to do a strength training, eat enough and focus on whole foods.

The results aren’t groundbreaking, but they do suggest it’s enough to stay on the lower end of previous recommendations, according to sports dietitian and food and nutrition expert Angie Ash. The International Society of Sports Nutrition, for example, it recommends between 1.4 and 2 grams of protein per kilo of body weight.

“It confirms what we already knew,” he said. ash a Insider. “It is interesting,” he continued, “to see that more does not necessarily lead to more benefits. But it depends on the person and what his goals are. The optimal amount and sources of protein for each person will vary based on fitness goals. fitness and if you are looking to increase muscle mass, burn fat or promote sports performance”.

“To carry out a complete, balanced diet and that it manages to cover all the nutritional requirements can be a real challenge. Therefore, the use of supplements dietarios It can be a very useful tool for those active people who want to improve their sports performance, their body composition, avoid injuries and delay aging”, he explained in dialogue with Infobae Cecilia Martinelli, Bachelor of Nutrition, professor at the University of Belgrano and member of the Scientific Committee of the Argentine Association of Dietitians and Nutritionists Dietitians (AADYND).

“The optimal amount and sources of protein for each person will vary depending on fitness goals and whether you are looking to increase muscle mass, burn fat or promote sports performance” (Bloomberg)

The most recent study focused on the ideal amount of proteins to promote strength gains, but “those recommendations may not be the same for increase muscle size or change body composition generally,” according to Ash.

For example, if you want gain muscle mass or strength at the same time that body fat is lost (known as recomposition), it might make sense to eat more protein because they are more satiating and help maintain the caloric deficit necessary for fat loss.

“The satiety It’s an important factor,” he said. ash. “If your goal is muscle strength and you want to decrease fat, then increasing your intake could be helpful.” And he added: “Proteins also require more energy to digest than other foods what can be a small advantage if you’re trying to lose weight.

“We always insist on the importance of a varied and balanced diet, appropriate to the type of activity. The contribution protein It is essential, although other factors must also be taken into account, such as the contribution of carbohydrates and water, for its correct use. Also adequate rest and recovery times, ”he indicated to this medium. towards Julieta Pome, Bachelor of Nutrition, member of AADYND.

Research shows that successfully achieving an ideal body fat percentage varies from person to person, so what works for one body may not work for another (Getty Images)

However, it is possible eat too much protein “Protein-rich foods can also be high in fat and therefore very calories, which is an important factor if your goal is to lose weight or maintain it, “warned the expert. “Anything in excess, if you don’t want to gain weight, may not be helpful.”

Protein alone does not build muscle: strength exercises such as weight lifting are needed. An important caveat in the study is that protein only helps build muscle if a person is doing resistance training as well.

“The idea is that just by eating a protein bar or a protein cookie, you get lean muscles, but it doesn’t work like that,” he said. ash. Exercises that help build muscles are weightlifting and bodyweight movements that put the muscles in tension to make them grow and strengthen.

Protein supplements can be convenient, but foods like meat, fish, beans and yogurt are naturally high in protein (Christin Klose)

To obtain the best results in muscle development, the specialist recommends opting for whole protein sources. According to ashit is also not necessary to resort to supplements such as shakes or bars, or look for added protein in foods like French fries, ice cream, and pizza.

“It has become a marketing scam,” said the expert. “There’s this push for protein in all these ultra-processed foods, but it’s tipping people in the wrong direction because just too much protein is not going to change your body composition. It should come mainly from the foods integrals and to be consistent with training of endurance”.

The food choice, training, motivation, lifestyle and freedom from injury are factors that contribute to the person who exercises unlock your potential and reach his objectives. And with that north appears a complement, the well-known nutritional supplement. For years this has been a subject that carries certain prejudices and misinformation.

According to the results of a survey carried out by the pollster IPSOS to 1,004 Argentine residents of the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires who exercise frequently, 7 out of 10 consider that protein supplements are good complements for physical activity.

For ash“protein supplements may be convenient, but foods like meat, fish, beans and yogurt they are naturally rich in protein, as well as other nutrients like vitamins and minerals, and should be your first choice.”

