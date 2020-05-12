Home and Away filming set to resume amid coronavirus pandemic

Whereas Neighbours has resumed filming with some new procedures in place to make sure that everybody retains social distancing, it has, to this point, been the one cleaning soap to get the ball rolling once more. Effectively, not for lengthy as Home and Away have introduced they’re heading again to work earlier than the month is over.

The present may have been shut down for seven weeks by the point that it resumes and it seems to be as if the solid may have to get used to a distinct method of filming after they do get again within the studio.

A consultant of Channel 5 instructed RadioTimes.com: “Home and Away will resume filming on Might 25th at Seven’s studios. This follows a seven-week break that was applied as a precautionary response to COVID-19 but additionally included Easter holidays. A variety of measures shall be in place to minimise danger for solid and crew, to be overseen by devoted security officers.

The measures embody temperature checks on arrival, elevated hygiene practices and rigorous cleansing schedules. Scripts may even be reworked to cut back shut contact, in fixed session with the solid and crew to make sure the well being and security of all.”

Right here within the UK, no soaps have even given a touch as to when they are going to get again into manufacturing and they’re all airing episodes at a lowered charge so as to maintain new footage on the screens.

Home and Away and Neighbours, nonetheless, have each gone again to airing 5 episodes as of this week on Channel 5. This does imply that Neighbours has now fallen behind Australia once more, while the hole for Home and Away viewers is now even longer. It stays to be seen if there are plans in place for the exhibits to catch up or whether or not this hole shall be a everlasting one going ahead.

Go to our devoted Home and Away web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers. Should you’re on the lookout for extra to watch take a look at our TV information.