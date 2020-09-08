Home and Away introduces Evan’s secret twin brother – Cameron Daddo on shock return

As Summer time Bay grieves for Evan Slater the residents really feel like they’ve seen a ghost when a person an identical to the late musician involves city, who seems to be his long-lost twin brother Owen – performed by the identical actor, Cameron Daddo!

“I had no thought this was within the works!” the favored Australian performer tells RadioTimes.com, talking solely in regards to the shock Home and Away twist that sees him return to the solid on Friday 18th September, two months after Evan was killed off. “It got here from the very fact we have been all having an fulfilling time working collectively and the writers realised there was extra story to inform.

“They got here up with this concept that Evan has an an identical twin and requested if I wished to do it. I stated ‘Positive, let’s go!’”

Daddo’s visitor stint because the estranged dad of teenager Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) touched the viewers’s heartstrings as father and son bonded within the shadow of Evan’s terminal sickness. Evan additionally established a deep reference to Ryder’s aunt Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker), just for the relationships to be minimize tragically quick when the character left the Bay to die off display screen.

“There was nice chemistry between Lukas and myself, and with Georgie and additionally Ray Meagher (Alf Stewart). We thought let’s not throw this chance away, let’s construct a brand new story round what it might be like to search out out in case your life will not be what you thought it was.”

Owen’s arrival is about to fire up tough feelings for Ryder and Roo, who’re nonetheless grieving for Evan, and the brand new/outdated face additionally has rather a lot to course of as he meets the family members he by no means knew he had.

“He was adopted and his dad and mom are useless so he can’t ask them any questions on his organic household, and why he was separated from his sibling.

“Owen finds out he’s bought a twin, now a nephew, and his nephew has this aunt who could be very engaging…” grins Daddo. “They’re additionally the individuals he must fill within the blanks about his brother, so issues evolve that approach as Owen finds his place within the Bay.

“I’m treating the 2 characters as very completely different people,” explains the star, on the subject of taking part in the twin roles. “Evan was a free spirit whereas Owen had a extra conventional upbringing. Given that they had no information of one another, there was no crossover. Clearly I’m taking part in them each so viewers would possibly see behavioural similarities. My brothers are twins and their mannerisms are precisely the identical!

“I used to be nonetheless taking part in Evan once I knew Owen can be coming in, which helped. It wasn’t a case of ending Evan off and shifting on to the subsequent factor. It was a staff effort, I used to be allowed some enter into creating Owen which was very form of the writers.”

Seeing as that is Home and Away, the place characters have come again from the useless and been recast from one episode to the subsequent with out anybody elevating an eyebrow, Daddo is hopeful the viewers will settle for the audacious twist.

“I hope they purchase it!” he grins. “It’s a stunning storyline and very heartfelt, so we’re hoping they go together with it. There are large feelings at stake.”

Go to our devoted Home and Away web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers. Should you’re searching for extra to look at take a look at our TV information.