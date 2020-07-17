Home and Away release music video for Evan’s song – Cameron Daddo on the story of ‘Son and Moon’

There gained’t be a dry eye in Summer time Bay when Evan Slater (Cameron Daddo) performs a particular live performance in Home and Away on Friday 17th July and dedicates a song to son Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich), who is aware of his father is hiding that tragic secret that he’s dying.

One explicit song in ailing Evan’s set listing is about discovering his long-lost son and making up for the a few years he missed, and there’s fairly a story behind it.

Daddo is a longtime performer in his native Australia and an completed musician, along with the performing and presenting abilities he’s additionally recognized for.

The actual fact Evan can be a singer-songwriter was one of the elements that attracted Daddo to the function, and the alternative arose for him to make use of his personal compositions for the character.

“Evan was all the time written as being a musician,” he tells RadioTimes.com in an unique interview. “The producers stated they’d a listing of songs licensed from a report firm to make use of for Evan’s music to be performed in the present, and I stated I’ve my very own catalogue, having had three or 4 CDs on Apple Music, so why not simply use my stuff?

“I despatched them a bunch of songs and they went for it, so when Evan performs I get to play my very own materials. It’s superior!”

The spotlight of Evan’s emotional live performance at Salt is the tearjerking observe Son and Moon, which Daddo reveals was really created 20 years in the past.

“I rewrote the song, which was initially written a few years again, and made it related to the storyline. It’s such a fairly song. I saved the first verse however wrote a brand new refrain and bridge. I’m actually pumped with the way it’s turned out.”

So had been Home and Away bosses, who’ve gone to the bother of taking pictures a promo video and importing it to the cleaning soap’s official YouTube channel, which you’ll watch under.

“Sure, we filmed a correct video with Lukas in it too. It’s so cool, I’m actually excited!”

Absent father Evan tracked down teenage offspring Ryder final month, and had a lot explaining to do as to why he had by no means been concerned along with his son’s life. Evan’s temporary relationship with Ryder’s mum Quinn resulted in an unplanned being pregnant which he didn’t learn about at the time, as they break up earlier than she realised she was carrying his youngster.

Years later, Evan came upon he was a dad, however Quinn didn’t need him of their lives and raised Ryder alone.

Ultimately Evan got here to the Bay and launched himself to an initially sceptical Ryder, who now is aware of the actual cause he needed to make amends is as a result of he’s dying of a terminal sickness.

As the storyline lurches in the direction of its inevitably upsetting conclusion, put together for Son and Moon to grow to be the soundtrack to some heartbreaking scenes…

