Home and Away’s Ada Nicodemou reveals the truth behind Leah’s disappearance

Anxious Home and Away followers who’ve been questioning the place Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) has been for the previous few months will lastly be taught what occurred to their heroine, as we uncover she has been held captive by a deranged psychopath who’s forcing her to marry him!

Leah vanished weeks in the past however not too long ago obtained in contact by way of her vlogging web site revealing she was engaged after a whirlwind romance, reassuring her family members she was protected and effectively – which is a pack of lies as disturbed Douglas truly has her locked in a distant home the place he’s about to conduct a twisted wedding ceremony ceremony. Can Leah escape?

RadioTimes.com spoke to Summer season Bay legend Nicodemou about the actual purpose her alter ego has been off display, what’s in retailer after her ordeal is over, and how she felt reaching her 20-year milestone on the Aussie cleaning soap.

Leah actually vanished for seven weeks – what have been you doing off-screen?

My brother was getting married in Greece late final yr so I had seven weeks off so I might attend, plus I needed a while out to do mundane stuff like take my son to highschool and have a break.

Have been you excited to have such a juicy storyline to return again to?

After they advised me it sounded unbelievable, I used to be refreshed from my vacation so it was good to return again and have one thing enormous to sink my enamel into. It was a bit nerve-wracking however I really feel like I’ve earned my cash!

Who’s Douglas and why did he kidnap Leah?

His spouse was a fan of Leah’s video weblog by which she talked lots about home violence, and urged girls to have the energy to talk out. She discovered the braveness to go away Douglas, her violent, abusive husband, and now he desires revenge on Leah so he tricked her into assembly him, making her suppose she was assembly with the spouse. Then nobody sees her for seven weeks till we realise she’s trapped in the home! Douglas desires to punish her for his spouse leaving him however turning Leah into his spouse – there are these bizarre moments the place he makes her put on her wedding ceremony costume and does her hair and make-up precisely like she did. It’s actually creepy!

Leah escapes sporting the wedding ceremony costume and runs into the woods – was this a nod to her first ever scene as a runaway bride?

I didn’t even consider that little nod, however you’re proper! The primary time we noticed Leah 20 years in the past she’d ran away from marrying a man known as Ted and hitchhiked to Summer season Bay. Vinnie Patterson picked her up. I’m going to ask the writers if it was intentional to reference it with this, it’s actually cool if it was! It was tiring working by means of the bushes in the full wedding ceremony gear, I’m such a klutz I don’t understand how I didn’t fall over and harm myself. I like the imagery of it, her veil blowing in the wind and all that.

After Leah escapes, what’s going to the influence of this ordeal be?

She runs into boyfriend Justin’s arms and the viewers will suppose that’s it: she’s been saved, it’s fortunately ever after – but it surely’s actually not. She has PTSD, can’t take a look at anybody or be touched, suffers terrible flashbacks, is scared of Justin as she simply sees Douglas. Leah thinks she’s nonetheless in that home and there’s a lengthy street again for her, she could be very lonely and afraid all the time. Nothing like her normal optimistic self.

Was it difficult to play a special aspect to her?

I cherished it. Not having any make-up on, sporting completely different garments, it simply didn’t really feel like Leah it was as if I used to be enjoying one other particular person so it was an excellent problem. And including color to the materials, realizing the place to pitch the scenes and make it completely different. I actually loved it. That is in contrast to something the character has ever been by means of. The largest problem was to play having no connection to anybody else in the scenes, as Leah is so disconnected.

How does it really feel to have notched up 20 years on the present?

I ought to have requested for a celebration! I really feel very fortunate to be engaged on a present the place I’m not bored and am endlessly being challenged. I like Australia, that is my residence and it’s an excellent place to deliver up my son. Additionally I really feel blessed to have a secure job on this business, and it’s a really particular place.

Your co-star Ryan Kwanten went to Hollywood, have you ever ever been tempted to comply with in his footsteps?

In all honesty, no. I by no means had that Hollywood dream lots of people do, I believe we inform nice tales right here and I like working in TV. Work is necessary however my household and the place I reside is the final. I cherished Ryan in True Blood, he was so nice. We haven’t seen one another in so lengthy, perhaps about eight years now, however we’d decide proper up from the place we left off. The pair of us are unhealthy at retaining in contact! However I’m glad to remain in Home and Away as lengthy they’re glad to maintain me.

Go to our devoted Home and Away web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers. If you happen to’re in search of extra to observe take a look at our TV information.