Home and Away’s Courtney Miller on why Bella leaves after self-harm drama: “There are some really bad times forward”

Home and Away tackles the delicate matter of self-harm in a hard-hitting episode focusing on troubled teen Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller), who leads to hospital after struggling a breakdown when she’s reminded of her painful previous.

Bella turned the sufferer of on-line grooming in 2019 when she was befriended by a person referred to as Tommy in an web chat room, who then tried to rape her after they met in individual. She was narrowly saved from the assault by foster mum Irene Roberts, who attacked the predatory paedophile.

Having discovered happiness with new boyfriend Nikau Parata, Bella lastly gave the impression to be shifting on from her ordeal however on Friday 29th Might she has terrifying flashbacks to the incident with Tommy – with devastating penalties.

“Bella feels liked and accepted by Nik and they are about to take issues to the subsequent degree and sleep collectively,” Miller tells RadioTimes.com. “However the traumatic recollections from the Tommy occasion come flooding again in – the demons in her head taken over and self-harm is her try to alleviate her psychological ache.”

Demanding Nikau depart, Bella locks herself in her room. Nervous Nik rounds up Bella’s brother Colby Thorne and buddy Ryder Jackson and after they return house and break the door down, they’re shocked to see Bella has been slicing herself.

“I talked to a couple individuals who had gone by way of comparable occasions with the intention to perceive why somebody would self-harm,” explains Miller of taking pictures the troublesome scenes. “Preparation was vital, identical to any scene for me, however on the day I put my analysis apart and targeted on reaching the emotional peaks that had been defined to me.”

Bella is rushed to hospital the place the extent of her fragile psychological state turns into clear, and she’s quickly transferred to a psychiatric facility away from Summer time Bay.

“As soon as she’s in remedy, Bella learns the need of therapeutic inside, to get to know her demons and change her pondering. Being away from the Bay and her household encourages her to study to belief herself.

“As a remedy train, she writes letters to Colby, Irene and Nikau expressing her emotions as a way of reflection and therapeutic.

“She realises she wants some time on her personal, to discover ways to stand on her personal two toes. Sadly this implies it’s over for her and Nikau for now. He already has a number of issues going on in his personal life so including heartbreak to the listing forces him to spiral.”

Whereas Bella recovers away from the Bay, Nixon assures followers her absence is momentary (“She has a number of extra tales to inform and fights to choose, so I’m sticking round!” she laughs) however warns her character’s journey can be an extended one.

“It’s by no means clean crusing for Bella, for that is Summer time Bay after all. There are some good times sooner or later, there are some really bad times – and there are some really, really bad times forward, I’m sorry to say…”

