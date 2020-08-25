Home and Away’s Emily Symons wants Donald Fisher return storyline

Summer time Bay legend Emily Symons has labored alongside lots of Home and Away‘s most beloved locals in her 30 years as ditzy Marilyn Chambers, however the actress has revealed the outdated face she’d like to carry again probably the most – Donald Fisher.

Talking completely to RadioTimes.com, the Aussie cleaning soap favorite, who additionally spent seven years in Emmerdale as Woolpack landlady Louise Appleton, shared her dream to be reunited along with her character’s former husband, the grumpy headteacher who discovered unlikely love with the kooky waitress.

“I’d completely love a Don Fisher return story, that will be nice,” she smiles. “I don’t suppose we’d ever get Norman Coburn again, although. Fisher was a really humorous and charming character, and it could be very nice to see him and Marilyn collectively once more as they’re now – however not essentially romantically.

“I’m not even certain in the event that they’re meant to be in contact on the present, however I guess they’re nonetheless buddies and I can think about them catching up over a cup of tea or one thing. Plus he’s additionally nonetheless good mates with Alf so he may go to him as effectively. It’s a really old skool reference, as are most of my references!”

‘Flathead’ Fisher was among the many cleaning soap’s unique forged when it started in 1988 and remained a daily till 2003. He returned for a number of visitor appearances, the final of which was in 2007, and veteran actor Coburn retired the next 12 months.

Don’s brittle, strait-laced exterior softened when he fell for youthful girl Maz and in 1996 the pair tied the knot. Sadly, their fairy-tale romance hit the rocks when their child son Byron tragically died of most cancers in 1998 and grief-stricken Mrs Fisher left the Bay shortly afterwards.

The estranged couple unexpectedly bumped into one another in London in 2001 and lastly discovered closure as they confronted their painful previous. They noticed one another once more off display when Fisher flew to the UK when his former spouse was battling most cancers, however by the point Marilyn returned to her outdated dwelling full-time in 2010 her ex had moved away.

Sadly, Marilyn’s newest marriage has collapsed within the Bay of the current day following husband John Palmer’s devastating stroke. Unable to deal with being his carer, Maz lastly admits it’s throughout and strikes out.

“She’s been kidding herself, soldiering on attempting to make it work,” sighs Symons. “John will get a live-in carer referred to as Amber who’s wonderful, then he’s the one who says they will’t do that any extra and asks Marilyn to go. It’s very unhappy however permits her to maneuver on and removes the burden. She actually walks out with one pink wheelie bag, it’s so unhappy.

“They’ve been via a lot and it’s a disgrace they will’t repair it. I suppose from Marilyn being within the siege and having PTSD to John’s stroke, it’s been a slippery slope.”

Homeless and feeling adrift now she and John aren’t any extra, Marilyn is taken in by outdated buddies Alf Stewart and daughter Roo Stewart, which Symons says provides her alter ego a brand new course – and some welcome mild reduction.

“She strikes into the Summer time Bay Home and it’s a very comfortable place to be. As soon as we get the terribly unhappy scenes of her break-up with John out of the best way we see a little bit of the outdated Marilyn, it’s been tremendous enjoyable.

“As for her and John I don’t suppose there’s any hope for a reunion at this level. There’s lots of therapeutic to be executed, and he must recuperate and return to as regular a life as potential to allow them to each transfer ahead. We’ll see Marilyn achieve power from supporting Roo who has a giant, emotional story developing. Being an excellent pal permits her to discover a new goal.”

Go to our devoted Home and Away web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers. If you happen to’re searching for extra to observe try our TV information.