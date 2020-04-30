Home and Away’s Georgie Parker wants the original Roo back to play her twin!

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) could have put her rebellious previous behind her, however long-term Home and Away followers will recall she was as soon as a teenage tearaway and the present’s original unhealthy woman.

In the very early days, the daughter of Summer time Bay legend Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) was performed by Justine Clarke, who left in 1989 after simply over a yr. Parker took over when the character was re-introduced in 2010, and is definitely buddies with the actress who used to play her!

“Bear in mind after I was blonde and brown-eyed?” laughs the star, talking solely to RadioTimes.com. “The humorous factor is Justin lives close to me in Sydney and we see one another all the time. We labored collectively earlier than on a cop present referred to as All Saints and we’ve mutual buddies.

“At any time when we run into one another we take a selfie, then ship it to Ray Meagher with somewhat message saying: ‘Listed here are your two daughters!’ The 2 Roos say whats up, it’s hilarious!”

Roo’s preliminary incarnation was as a manipulative minx – she fell pregnant by her older lover aged 16, then handed the child off as boyfriend Frank Morgan’s and satisfied him to marry her.

Revealing at the altar the youngster was not his, Roo jilted Frank and her lies have been uncovered. Her antics made life hell for single dad Alf, who was combating the obvious lack of spouse Martha, Roo’s mum, who drowned when his daughter was little.

Martha’s absence was the cause behind Roo’s unhealthy behaviour, though years later it turned out she had faked her demise and is now back in the Bay fortunately remarried to Alf, however that’s one other story…

Curiously, the child Roo had back in the day – named after her ‘useless’ mom’ – was given up for adoption however later returned performed by Jodi Anasta, now Neighbours’ Elly Conway.

Regardless of her friendship with Clarke, Parker insists they’ve by no means mentioned the recasting of Roo, though it was many years aside. “You recognize what, we by no means had the dialog,” she says. “I assumed she wouldn’t need to go back to one thing she began with as she has grown approach past the character.”

Clarke has been appearing since she was a toddler, and appeared reverse Mel Gibson and Tina Turner in 1985 blockbuster Mad Max: Past Thunderdome the place she additionally met future Home and Away and Neighbours star Rebekah Elmaloglou, who she remains to be shut to. She stays well-known in her native Australia as a revered actress, presenter and musician.

“Her profession has been fascinating and fulfilling, Justine is a stupendous actress and a luminous performer. Having stated that, wouldn’t or not it’s nice if she got here back as my twin! That will be enjoyable…!”

